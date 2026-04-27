The “Bidding War” Is a Mirage: Only 8.4% of Toronto Sellers Beat Their Original Ask, Analysis of 1,297 Transactions Reveals

Alloway Property Group today released an analysis of 1,297 Toronto MLS transactions recorded between February 1 and April 30, 2026 , tracking properties that were listed, failed to sell, relisted at a reduced price, and subsequently closed. The report, the first of its kind to systematically track the full three-price journey of relisted Toronto properties at scale, offers the most granular picture yet of where the city’s real estate market actually stands, as opposed to where headlines suggest it does.

The findings challenge both prevailing narratives about the 2026 market. Contrary to reports of an impending crash, every one of the 1,297 properties in the dataset sold and transaction volume accelerated through the quarter, with April alone accounting for 40% of all sales. Contrary to reports of a bidding-war revival, just 8.4% of sellers ultimately received more than their original asking price. The vast majority of properties celebrated in media coverage as “sold over asking” were measured against a relist price that had already been cut by an average of 6.2%…not the seller’s original expectation.

The average Toronto seller in this dataset listed at $1,035,000, relisted at $965,000, and sold at $937,000, receiving approximately $97,000 less than initially anticipated. Freehold sellers faced a median shortfall of $105,000. Condo sellers, $50,000. Luxury properties above $2M absorbed the steepest discounts, averaging 12% below original ask, while entry-level freehold properties under $800K proved the most resilient segment in the city, trading at near-flat to original pricing.

“Listing DOM tells you a story. Property DOM tells you the truth.” said Spencer Grimes, Sales Representative at Alloway Property Group. “A lot of my clients keep the ‘blinders’ on to their price bracket. Relisting a property for lower makes it seem like there’s a magical brand new listing that checks all their boxes. Not True.”

“People keep waiting for some massive correction to arrive as a Headline” said Baron Alloway, Broker of Record “The only issue is, the correction didn’t arrive as a headline. It arrived as a trend line.”

“There are real pockets of strength in this city that are getting lost in the overall narrative. Toronto is not one market. It’s twenty markets. The data makes that very clear.” – Graham F. Alloway, Broker and President

About Alloway Property Group

Alloway Property Group is a Toronto-based real estate brokerage focused on data-driven strategy and market transparency. By analysing real transaction trends and pricing behaviour, the firm helps buyers and sellers make informed decisions in changing market conditions. With a strong emphasis on accuracy, adaptability, and clear guidance, Alloway Property Group supports clients across Toronto’s diverse property markets, delivering insight-backed advice that reflects how the market is actually performing and not just how it’s being reported.

For more information, please refer to the contact details below.