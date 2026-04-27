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SDS Manager Introduces Automated Approach to Simplify Safety Data Sheet Documentation

ByEthan Lin

Apr 27, 2026

Safety Data Sheets (SDS) remain a critical yet often overlooked component behind the safe handling and distribution of chemical-based products used in everyday life. From household cleaners and paints to fertilizers and automotive fluids, these documents provide essential information on hazards, storage, and emergency response procedures, ensuring compliance with global safety standards.

Prepared in accordance with frameworks such as the Globally Harmonized System (GHS), SDS documentation is required across major regulatory environments, including the OSHA Hazard Communication Standard in the United States and the EU CLP Regulation in Europe. While these documents are rarely seen by end consumers, they are indispensable for workplace safety, supply chain transparency, and regulatory compliance.

Despite their importance, creating and maintaining SDS documentation can be a complex and resource-intensive process for manufacturers. Companies must compile detailed data on chemical compositions, hazard classifications, and precautionary measures, all while adhering to a globally standardized format. For organizations managing large product portfolios, even minor formulation updates or regulatory changes can trigger extensive revisions across multiple documents.

To address these challenges, SDS Manager is advancing digital solutions designed to simplify and standardize the SDS authoring workflow. Its platform, ExactSDS, enables manufacturers to convert chemical data into structured, compliant documentation while reducing manual input and administrative burden.

“Many compliance teams spend a large portion of their time managing documentation updates,” said Zahir Hasan, Chief Operating Officer at SDS Manager. “Automation allows them to focus more on safety and operational oversight rather than repetitive document maintenance.”

In addition to improving efficiency, automated systems also enhance consistency across documentation. Variations in language, classification, or formatting can occur when SDSs are prepared manually across different teams or regions. Digital platforms help ensure uniformity, reducing the risk of discrepancies and supporting clearer hazard communication.

As industries continue to integrate digital technologies into compliance and safety operations, tools that streamline documentation processes are becoming increasingly relevant. By simplifying how safety data is managed and maintained, SDS Manager aims to support organizations in meeting regulatory requirements while improving overall operational efficiency.

About SDS Manager
SDS Manager provides digital solutions for the creation, management, and distribution of Safety Data Sheets. Its platform is designed to help organizations automate compliance processes, improve documentation accuracy, and maintain consistency across global product portfolios.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

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