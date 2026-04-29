Elegance Moves the World – LEPAS Elegant Lifestyle House Unveils a New Chapter

During the 2026 CHERY International Business Summit, the LEPAS Elegant Lifestyle House was unveiled in a newly upgraded form, further embodying the brand’s vision of an elegant lifestyle. From Milan to Wuhu, from Europe to the global stage, LEPAS is extending“elegance”beyond mobility into a richer spectrum of everyday life scenarios.

The upgraded LEPAS Elegant Lifestyle House continues the design concept first presented during Milano Design Week, seamlessly integrating lifestyle elements such as coffee and fragrance with the full LEPAS product portfolio. This creates a tangible and immersive space where elegance can be experienced firsthand. Looking ahead, this brand exhibition model will be replicated across global markets, enabling visitors worldwide to intuitively experience the seamless connection between products and daily life, and fully engage with the elegant mobility lifestyle advocated by LEPAS.

Stepping into the LEPAS Elegant Lifestyle House, vehicles are no longer displayed as isolated exhibits, but are naturally embedded into lifestyle scenarios. The flagship LEPAS L8, with its spacious and refined interior, complements the craftsmanship of the leather atelier area; the LEPAS L6’s technological ambiance is further elevated within the bespoke fragrance zone; and the LEPAS L4’s agile, above-class design harmonizes with the relaxed atmosphere of the coffee experience area. From visual to tactile, auditory to olfactory, vehicles and lifestyle converge seamlessly, offering a holistic interpretation of the elegant lifestyle envisioned by LEPAS. Every visitor can directly connect with the brand’s warmth and experience a consistent sense of elegance – from Milan to Wuhu, from Europe to the world.

In the leather craftsmanship zone, LEPAS brings the premium Nappa leather used in its flagship cabins into a hands-on setting. Skilled artisans guide guests in creating personalized luggage tags, transforming craftsmanship into a tangible extension of the brand philosophy – where every touch reflects softness and refinement. The seats of the LEPAS L8 feature the same Nappa leather, allowing guests to experience a seamless transition from handcrafted material to in-vehicle comfort, bridging product and lifestyle.

In the fragrance customization area, LEPAS collaborates with professional perfumers to create a signature “Elegant Fragrance”. Guests can craft their own in-car scent based on personal preferences, immersing themselves in the calm and refined atmosphere of the LEPAS cabin. This experience is further extended through the in-vehicle intelligent fragrance system of LEPAS products, which dynamically adjusts scent intensity based on environment and mood, maintaining a balanced and refined in-cabin atmosphere for every journey.

The LEPAS Elegant Lifestyle House also features a curated coffee tasting experience and live violin performances – a continuation of the Milan brand experience space. Visitors can enjoy carefully crafted coffee while engaging with the interplay of light, design, and flavor, as violin melodies flow through the space, dialogue with modern architectural lines. At the heart of this multi-sensory experience is the LEPAS NEV lineup. Standing beside the vehicles, the warmth of coffee, the rhythm of music, and the sculpted body lines converge – expressing the poised dynamism and refined stance of the “Leopard Aesthetics”design philosophy. Beneath this elegance, the Intelligent LEX Platform delivers smooth, quiet, and refined driving dynamics, transforming technology into a natural extension of lifestyle rather than a distant concept. Taste, sound, and sight intertwine, allowing every visitor to anticipate the composed driving experience that defines LEPAS.

From its European debut at Milano Design Week, to the world premiere of its NEV portfolio at the 2026 Beijing Auto Show, and the comprehensive implementation at the LEPAS Global Partners Conference, LEPAS continues to bring its narrative of“Elegance Moves the World”.

Looking ahead, this mature and replicable LEPAS Elegant Lifestyle House model will expand alongside LEPAS’s growing global network, gradually launching in key markets across Europe, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East. It will offer users worldwide an immersive way to experience the LEPAS philosophy – where elegance, lifestyle, and technology come together seamlessly.