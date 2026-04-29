Driving Elegance Together — LEPAS Global Partners Conference Successfully Concludes

From April 26 to 28, 2026, LEPAS, the NEV brand under Chery Group, successfully hosted its first Global Partners Conference in Wuhu. Centered on the theme “Drive Elegance Together”, the event brought together over 500 core distributors, strategic partners, and industry guests from nearly 20 countries and regions. Together, they witnessed a key milestone as LEPAS advances from brand launch to the substantive operation of its global network.

Building on the momentum from its European debut at Milano Design Week and LEPAS NEV strategy launch at the 2026 Beijing Auto Show, the conference further translated the vision of “Elegance Moves the World” into concrete global action.

Strategy in Action: A Clear Path from Planning to Operations

During the conference, LEPAS systematically presented its brand architecture, product matrix, and global channel development roadmap. Powered by the Intelligent LEX Platform, the brand has established a structured product portfolio covering multiple powertrain forms. The three core models —LEPAS L4, LEPAS L6, and LEPAS L8 — will be successively introduced into global markets over the coming year.

For different regions, LEPAS outlined tailored operational strategies and will work closely with partners to implement localized market approaches, ensuring effective brand rollout and expansion.

“We provide not only products, but also a replicable and sustainable business model,” said LEPAS CEO Zhai Xiaobing during the keynote session. Leveraging Chery Group’s global supply chain and technological capabilities, LEPAS aims to support partners in achieving sustainable profitability in their local markets.

Strategic Signings: From Partnership to Shared Growth

A series of strategic partnership agreements were signed during the conference, covering key regions across Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America.

In Europe, LEPAS has made significant progress, with distribution agreements completed in Spain, Italy, Greece, Romania, Croatia, and Slovenia. In Asia, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Kazakhstan have officially joined the network. In the Middle East, partnerships have been established in Qatar, the UAE, and Kuwait. In Africa, Tunisia and South Africa have signed on, while Chile represents a key milestone in the Latin American market.

With these partnerships in place, LEPAS is rapidly expanding its global network, injecting strong momentum into large-scale delivery and international market deployment.

Immersive Experience: Making Elegance Tangible

To help global partners better understand the concept of “Elegant Technology”, the conference featured multiple experiential zones. In the VPD area, participants experienced the full process — from automated parking at a hotel entrance to remote vehicle summon in tight spaces. “Arrive elegantly, depart effortlessly” was no longer just a concept, but a practical, real-world capability.

Interactive showcases featuring Mornine and Argos from AiMOGA Robotics added an engaging and approachable dimension to Intelligent Technology.

LEPAS Elegant On-Site Test Drive sessions provided hands-on experience with the full product portfolio — LEPAS L8, LEPAS L6, and LEPAS L4 — across specially designed challenging road conditions. Participants experienced the smooth handling, quiet cabin, and Advanced Driver Assistance System features enabled by the Intelligent LEX Platform.

The upgraded LEPAS Elegant Lifestyle House also opened to the public for the first time. Inside, hands-on sensory experiences were offered, including leather DIY, custom fragrance blending, and pour-over coffee — allowing partners not only to see the products but also to touch and craft them with their own hands, making the “elegant lifestyle” something they could take away and share.

As evening fell, the LEPAS Garden Gathering welcomed hundreds of guests to a laid-back ambiance of live music, golf, interactive photo zones, and art installations. The highlight was the interactive performance between the Mornine and Argos – with the products naturally blending into the party scene, it perfectly illustrated the seamless integration of technology and an elegant lifestyle.

Ecosystem Synergy: Entering a New Phase of Scaled Delivery

Through clear strategic communication, tangible partnership outcomes, and authentic user experiences, the conference demonstrated that LEPAS is fully prepared for large-scale delivery.

From its European debut at Milano Design Week, to its global showcase at the 2026 Beijing Auto Show, and now to the comprehensive delivery at the Wuhu LEPAS Global Partners Conference, LEPAS has completed a three-step progression of “debut, validation, and co-creation” within just one month.

With elegance as its bond, technology as its foundation, and ecosystem development as its blueprint, LEPAS is working hand in hand with global partners to accelerate into its year of delivery.