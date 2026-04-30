MiBA and Oklahoma Cancer Specialists and Research Institute Announce Strategic Partnership

Meaningful Insights Biotech Analytics, LLC (MiBA) and Oklahoma Cancer Specialists and Research Institute (OCSRI) have announced a strategic partnership to expand data-driven clinical decision-making and contracting across OCSRI’s network, with the goal of improving patient care, increasing access to cutting edge therapies, implementing data driven clinical contracts, and strengthening clinical trial operations.

Through the partnership, MiBA’s real-time data platform will be integrated into OCSRI’s daily clinical operations, giving physicians and care teams actionable insights to support treatment planning and patient care. The platform is designed to help identify appropriate cutting-edge therapies for patients and enhance clinical trial matching at the point of care. The collaboration will also support clinical trial optimization by helping shorten the time from study feasibility to first patient enrollment for Phase I, II, and III trials. By improving access to real-time data, OCSRI aims to bring more research opportunities to patients while supporting efficient trial activation and enrollment.

“The future of clinical development lies in seamlessly integrating care and research,” said Jason Baroff, Managing Partner at MiBA. “By leveraging RWD and AI in clinical workflows, we’re making trials more accessible, efficient, and aligned with how care teams actually operate.”

A central goal of the partnership is to help patients access advanced therapies and clinical trials close to home, reducing the need to travel to distant academic centers. By embedding real-time data and trial-matching insights into everyday care, OCSRI physicians and staff will be better equipped to connect patients with the right treatment options at the right time.

“At OCSRI, our mission has always been to combine compassionate, personalized care with innovation and access to leading-edge research,” said Daron Street, MD. “Partnering with MiBA allows us to use data more effectively across our network, supporting physicians, strengthening clinical trial operations, and helping more patients access cutting edge treatment options close to home.”