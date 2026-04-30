SDG: Zero Wins Sustainability Award and Announces Expansion of Platform to Help Small Businesses

The award shows that more and more businesses are interested in solutions to communicate their impact. Many SMEs want to stand out in their markets and show that they care about their customers, employees, procurement teams and local communities.

Larger companies often have sustainability reporting structures. However smaller businesses that are doing great work in their community usually do not have the tools to clearly communicate their values.

SDG:Zero was created by Neville Gaunt to address this gap. He saw that large businesses were engaging in and benefitting from Environment, Social Governance (ESG) and the United Nations 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) while small businesses were being ignored and left behind. The SDG:Zero platform translates everyday business activity into visible and credible trust signals that align with SDGs, which are globally recognised standards. In effect each of the 17 SDGs are Badges of Honour and Trust. And because small businesses are doing great community work everyday, they have earned them!

Award Recognition for Industry Leadership

The platform’s early impact has now been formally recognised. SDG:Zero has been named the “Best Sustainable Business Directory in UK of 2026 ,” an award announced by EvergreenAwards.com, an established authority in recognising innovation and excellence across industries. This recognition reflects the platform’s rapid adoption and its role in helping small and medium sized enterprises communicate measurable impact in a structured and credible way.

Neville Gaunt, Founder of SDG:Zero said, “We are surprised but delighted to receive this award. It shows we are on the right track and giving SMEs recognition and the values they deserve for the great work they do in their community. Small businesses are already doing the great work but their customers, local stakeholders and policy makers in government never hear about it. Our role is to make sure that work is clearly seen, understood and valued.”

Helping SMEs Turn Values Into Visibility

SMEs contribute to their local economies through local employment, community support, responsible sourcing and environmental improvements. They are the backbone of the local community and a significant contributor to creating smart cities. However much of their activity remains underrepresented online. In fact for most it’s hidden!

SDG:Zero enables businesses to align their day to day activities with the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals – these are globally recognised Badges of Honour and Trust. This provides an accessible and simple way to communicate impact. By converting actions into signals businesses can strengthen their positioning, and gain the trust of their customers, supply chain and all stakeholders in the community.

Claiming SDG Badges of Honour

A unique component of the platform is the introduction of SDG Badges of Trust and Honour. These badges provide indicators of alignment with internationally recognised sustainability goals.

The badges function as credibility markers. They help businesses demonstrate their values and responsibility in a way that is immediately understood by customers and partners.

The platform encourages customers of every business listed to engage and leave feedback so the businesses claims are publicly verified.

Expanding the SDG:Zero Directory

The platform’s directory continues to develop multiple features which can be seen as tangible benefits to SMEs. The Elite Plan offers a comprehensive listing of all the digital links the business has across all their platforms. “A webpage on SEO steroids” as one business owner said. The design gives SMEs a way to present all their services and their sustainability alignment.

The directory supports discoverability among customers, procurement teams and collaborators seeking value- led organisations. It also creates opportunities for partnerships by connecting businesses with shared priorities and complementary capabilities.

There are additional Badges of Trust and Honour that can be applied for including Charity Heroes, Veterans, Strategic Partner and Ambassador. Each recognising significant contribution to their community.

Customer Testimonials and Early Results

Businesses using SDG:Zero have reported measurable improvements in visibility, credibility, and positioning within a short period of time.

“I was genuinely astonished. Within days of listing on SDG:Zero, my profile was already outranking the franchise website I’m part of. For a boutique, low volume travel consultancy where every client gets direct access to me personally, that kind of visibility is extraordinary. SDG:Zero did not just list my business. It put it on the map.”

Dan Hyams, Founder, Zuri Adventures

“The feedback I have had about our comprehensive SDG:Zero listing is incredible. What also stands out is the Resources Vault, with practical tools and examples we now use in negotiations and business relationships.”

Tracey Westell, Pecunia Cash Management

“SDG:Zero offers a structured platform for businesses to demonstrate real sustainability efforts. It supports visibility, trust, and long term positioning by helping companies stand out for credible reasons rather than broad claims.”

Stain Media Digital Marketing

From Tommi Murshed-Parish BNI member living and working across UK, and Europe – the video testimonial expert “I think the judges are right. Another piece of proof chipping away people’s resistance to what SDG:Zero is doing. People buy from people they know, like and trust and these SDG Badges of Trust are a transformational way to improve visibility for a small business! Onwards and upwards.”

These experiences reflect how structured visibility combined with recognised frameworks can influence both perception and engagement.

The SDG:Zero Vault and Practical Resources

SDG:Zero has also confirmed development of the SDG:Zero Resources Vault. This resource hub supports implementation of sustainability principles in real world business contexts for the whole community to access.

The Vault provides templates, guides, toolkits and communication tools that help users translate strategy into action. SDG:Zero recognises it’s not just business owners that need this support and has included resources for pre-startups, students, employees, managers, veterans and retirees to help them improve their lives.

Trust, Credibility, and Competitive Positioning

As purchasing decisions from larger organisations increasingly reflect values as well as price and performance the ability to demonstrate credibility has become a key differentiator.

SDG:Zero supports this shift by helping businesses present indicators of their impact. This strengthens trust and improves visibility in digital environments.

Join the Movement

SDG:Zero states that SMEs are already contributing significantly to their communities. The next step is ensuring those contributions are visible and recognised. Businesses seeking to strengthen credibility and communicate their impact effectively are encouraged to explore the platform.

About SDG:Zero

SDG:Zero is a United Kingdom based business platform focused on helping small and medium sized enterprises strengthen visibility, build trust, and unlock growth opportunities through practical alignment with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Through directory listings, educational resources, credibility tools, and collaboration opportunities, the company helps SMEs communicate impact in a clear, accessible, and commercially valuable way.

Learn more at SDG:Zero . Additional updates are available on Facebook and LinkedIn . Recent coverage can be found at Entreps: The World’s Only Sustainable Business Directory Set to Empower SMEs – Entreps.org .

For direct inquiries, media requests, or speaking opportunities, please contact hello@sdgzero.net .