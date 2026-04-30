LUXEED Hosts Prototype Private Preview, Gathering Global Dealers to Usher in a New Era of Global Expansion

LUXEED International successfully held the “LUXEED Prototype Private Preview”, an exclusive session under the brand’s premium themed campaign ‘“I” Drive, You Enjoy’, from April 25 to 26. The event brought together over 300 key dealers from more than a dozen countries and regions across Europe, right-hand-drive markets, and the Middle East, to explore LUXEED’s upcoming product portfolio and discuss new opportunities for the brand’s global development.

Centering on LUXEED’s global product roadmap, the LUXEED International Business Unit and Brand R&D Institute delivered an in-depth briefing to attending dealers on the full lineup layout and global launch timeline of upcoming models. Boasting a diversified product matrix covering multiple market segments, LUXEED’s future range will include SUVs, coupe SUVs, full-size flagship SUVs, strategic flagship MPVs, and two-seater sports cars, fully catering to differentiated consumer demands across global regions.

Strong product competitiveness is underpinned by an elite design team. LUXEED has newly onboarded a distinguished interior designer with extensive experience at world-renowned luxury automotive brands including Rolls-Royce, Jaguar Land Rover and BMW. Having led the interior design of multiple iconic production models, the designer will infuse LUXEED vehicles with premium luxury cabin concepts, crafting interiors that integrate avant-garde aesthetics with refined premium touches.

Showcasing pioneering design, cutting-edge intelligent technologies and superior luxury craftsmanship, LUXEED’s future prototypes captured keen attention and high interest among all attendees. Global dealers acknowledged that LUXEED’s upcoming models align perfectly with the evolving trends of the high-end intelligent new energy vehicle sector. Recognizing the brand’s outstanding product competitiveness and strong market adaptability, they expressed full confidence in LUXEED’s global expansion strategy and great optimism about its market appeal worldwide.

For global market development, LUXEED defines Ultimate Driving Intelligence as its core brand positioning, focusing on four key pillars: pioneering design, ultimate intelligence, equal access to driving pleasure, and beyond-class enjoyment. Committed to delivering premium products and services for global users, the brand has officially launched its global strategy with a phased and region-specific market expansion approach. The year 2026 is set as LUXEED’s official debut year for overseas expansion, while 2027 will see the establishment of comprehensive marketing and service networks in core overseas regions, ensuring high-quality full-lifecycle support for global customers.

This Prototype Private Preview marks a crucial milestone in the execution of LUXEED’s global strategy. Through in-depth communication and consensus building with key international partners, the brand has further consolidated its foundation for overseas expansion. Moving forward, LUXEED will continue to leverage top-tier product strength and a global service system to steadily advance its international layout, redefining high-end intelligent mobility value for users around the world.