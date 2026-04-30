Legend Reborn: FREELANDER Ushers in a New Era of Premium Intelligent All-Terrain Mobility

Wuhu, China, April 29, 2026

During the IBS (Chery International Business Summit), the Night of FREELANDER marked a defining milestone in the brand’s transformation into an independent global premium new energy brand.

Originally born in 1997, the DNA of FREELANDER—freedom, innovation, and exploration—continues to define the brand today.

Now, through deep collaboration between Chery and Jaguar Land Rover, FREELANDER has evolved far beyond a nameplate. It has become a globally positioned brand that integrates British design heritage with world-class intelligent and new energy technologies.

Jaguar Land Rover leads the design and premium DNA, while Chery brings advanced technology and global supply chain capabilities—creating a powerful synergy between design excellence and technological innovation.

FREELANDER defines its positioning as:

“A British Premium Intelligent All-Terrain Brand”, delivering high-quality, all-scenario mobility experiences for contemporary explorers worldwide. This positioning represents a unified philosophy—where British design conveys taste and heritage, intelligent technology enhances efficiency and experience, and all-terrain capability embodies freedom and exploration.

The brand is built on four core principles:

British Unconventionality, Contemporary Premium, Creative Intelligence, and Expressive, forming a strong emotional connection with global users.

At the product level, FREELANDER unveiled the production-intent show model of FREELANDER 8, representing the embodiment of its product DNA:

British Craftsmanship, Smart Confidence and All-Terrain Freedom.

Looking ahead, FREELANDER has outlined a clear global roadmap:

Entering over 90 countries and establishing more than 1,100 touchpoints within five years, with the Middle East as its first strategic step.

The brand is supported by a strong global foundation, including over 5,000 employees, five strategic hubs, and fully integrated capabilities spanning design, R&D, manufacturing, and global operations.

Manufacturing is anchored by the Chery Jaguar Land Rover Intelligent Manufacturing Base, ensuring world-class quality standards and consistent global delivery.

At the same time, FREELANDER has officially launched its global social media presence, strengthening its connection with audiences worldwide.

The event also featured the AiMOGA Robotics humanoid robot, Mornine, reflecting the brand’s forward-looking vision in intelligent technology. FREELANDER is not only delivering vehicles, but also shaping a future lifestyle driven by innovation and exploration.

From a legendary past to a bold, intelligent future, FREELANDER is now accelerating its global journey—ready to redefine the premium all-terrain segment on a worldwide stage.