Chris Fox Gilson Showcases His “Speculative Fiction” Art Internationally With a Surprise For Miami Art Week

Chris Fox Gilson’s singular digital art has engaged viewers worldwide and won “Best Artist” awards at the Art Estate Annual Awards in Los Angeles and the Paramount Art Festival in Dubai. He has also exhibited in galleries and art fairs in Miami, London, Paris, Monaco, Munich, and Qatar. This year, his provocative concepts merging static art with video will next appear in Marbella, Las Vegas, Venice, Hong Kong, and on a billboard in New York’s Times Square.

As an example of his present work, Gilson’s “Leonardo’s Secret,” above, uses two videos embedded in a static art piece to explore a fictional relationship between the polymath Renaissance artist and inventor Leonardo DaVinci and our modern technology. His artistic method embraces the newest technology, employing filmmaking tools such as DaVinci Resolve and Adobe After Effects and the new Muse digital art frame that supports both video and audio for more dynamic presentations.

During Miami Art Week in December, Gilson will unveil his groundbreaking piece, “Café Artechne.” Specifically designed for the Muse frame, this ambitious piece fully exploits the audiovisual capabilities of the high-tech frame to tell the story of Western art in brief. It depicts a “cafe” populated by artists, muses, and subjects from four eras: the Renaissance, then Impressionist, then Pop Art eras, culminating in Gilson’s vision of the future. Presented as a series of moving, speaking tableaus on a single wall-hanging frame, “Cafe Artechne” is positioned as the inaugural work in his “Conceptist” series.

“Conceptist” is the term that Miami Art Journalist/Critic Dennys Matos uses to define Gilson’s art and methodology. The definition highlights its empowerment of creative thinkers to translate their significant concepts into visual form in an increasingly post-literate world, using the method that Gilson codifies to be accessible even to those lacking traditional artistic craft skills.

Gilson’s professional journey began in Manhattan, where he was immersed in the arts from an early age. His prior career encompasses Creative Director at New York advertising agencies, partner in an international film production company, author of college textbooks and fiction sold to Hollywood, documentary filmmaker, and a pioneer in virtual reality. While he had previously commissioned art, he had not previously created his own significant body of work.

A pivotal moment in his artistic career occurred in August 2023 when Miami gallerist/curator Fernando Fernandez visited his office and expressed interest in a framed piece Gilson had created for his virtual reality venture. This led to the creation of his first art series, “Old Masters 2.0,” which was initially shown in a group exhibition and subsequently at the Red Dot/Spectrum exhibition during Miami Art Week. “Art Estate” magazine recognized him as “Best Artist” of their Art Basel issue.

Gilson describes his style as employing ironic and often humorous depictions of past generations grappling with change. He applies the “speculative fiction” approach he once used as a fiction author to series such as “Old Masters of AI” and “Swiping With The Masters: Online Dating In The Renaissance.” His thematic focus explores technological disruption and human adaptation.

His creative process is fueled by a belief in the power of creative expression. Gilson states, “Every career choice I’ve made has given me a new world to explore.” He emphasizes that his inspiration arises from curiosity, questioning, research, collaborative exploration, and the resilience to recover from failure, activities he finds essential for feeling “alive, useful, and relevant.”

The overarching message Gilson aims to convey through his work is one of human resilience. “In a combustible moment when the pace of technological disruption has far outstripped our human ability to understand, manage, or regulate it for a common good, I want people to take away the sense that human beings have adapted successfully to past global disruptions, and we will muddle through again. We are wired as a species to survive and succeed,” Gilson explains. “Yes, the global tidal wave of AI will make certain jobs obsolete. It will also create brand new ones from emerging industries that we haven’t envisioned yet.”

Gilson, who now resides in Miami, Florida, looks forward to connecting with audiences at his exhibitions. “What I enjoy most about possibly being Miami’s oldest living emerging artist is going to my shows. I get to meet the people who see my work, solicit their feedback and, best of all, listen to their own stories. They’ve broadened my experience. They’ve changed my mind. They’ve improved my work. And my gratitude is infinite,” he concludes.

Connect with Chris Fox Gilson on Instagram , YouTube , Facebook , and LinkedIn , or visit the official website at chrisfoxgilson.com , or reach out via email at chrisfoxgilson@gmail.com.