Etsy Launches Native ChatGPT App To Bring Conversational Shopping To Its Marketplace

Etsy has launched a native app inside ChatGPT, allowing shoppers to search through more than 100 million marketplace listings using conversational prompts instead of traditional keyword searches.

ChatGPT Integration Focuses On Natural Language Shopping

The new feature, currently available in beta, lets users tag @Etsy directly within ChatGPT prompts to search for products using detailed requests.

Instead of entering short keyword phrases, shoppers can describe what they want in conversational language, such as requesting gift ideas within a specific budget or based on personal interests.

The Etsy app inside ChatGPT then surfaces relevant product listings that users can browse, compare, and open on Etsy for additional information or purchases.

Launch Follows Earlier Instant Checkout Experiment

This is Etsy’s second major integration effort with ChatGPT.

In September, Etsy became an early participant in OpenAI’s Instant Checkout initiative, which allowed purchases directly inside ChatGPT conversations. That program ended in March after reportedly generating limited sales volume for Etsy.

The company has since shifted toward building its own native ChatGPT experience.

Etsy Expands AI Features Across Platform

Alongside the ChatGPT launch, Etsy said it is also testing a conversational search assistant within its own marketplace focused on gift discovery.

The feature acts as a personal shopping assistant designed to guide users through recommendations and preference refinement.

The initiative is part of Etsy’s broader AI strategy, which already includes curated AI-driven product discovery features and seller-focused tools for generating product titles, descriptions, and customer messages.

In 2024, Etsy also introduced a “Designed” label intended to identify AI-generated content and increase transparency around digital artwork on the platform.

Company Reports Growth In Buyers And Revenue

The ChatGPT announcement comes shortly after Etsy reported first-quarter 2026 earnings.

The company posted revenue of $631 million, surpassing analyst expectations, while gross merchandise sales across the marketplace increased 6% year over year.

Etsy also reported that active buyers rose to 86.6 million, marking the first increase in two years. The company said it now has 5.6 million active sellers.

Earlier this year, Etsy announced plans to sell Depop to eBay for $1.2 billion in cash as part of a strategy to focus more heavily on its main marketplace business.

More Companies Build Native Apps Inside ChatGPT

Etsy joins a growing number of companies creating native applications inside ChatGPT, including Angi, SeatGeek, Tubi, and Wix.

OpenAI has allowed developers to build apps inside ChatGPT since October.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

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