2026 EXEED International Business Summit: Four-Model Lineup Redefines Design Frontiers as AiMOGA Secures Orders for 1,000

In late April, the 2026 EXEED International Business Summit concluded successfully in China. During the summit, EXEED brought together global partners through a series of key events, including a new product showcase, a prominent appearance at a major international auto show, and a forward-looking robotics launch — highlighting its dual breakthroughs in premium automotive innovation and intelligent robotics. Four new models — ES GT, ET8 CONCEPT, RX FL, and RX CONCEPT — demonstrated a high-end mobility portfolio defined by EXEED’s “Perpetua” family design language. Meanwhile, the EXEED × AiMOGA intelligent police robot program marked a major milestone, with agreements signed for 1,000 units and 110 units delivered, leveraging real-world application scenarios to accelerate the commercialization of embodied intelligence.

At the new product showcase, EXEED presented four new models: the ES GT crossover wagon, the ET8 CONCEPT flagship full-size SUV concept, the performance-enhanced RX FL, and the design-forward RX CONCEPT. Built on EXEED’s new “Perpetua” family design language, the four models signal the brand’s transition from single-model breakthroughs to a fully integrated product portfolio. Following the summit, at the Auto China 2026, EXEED unveiled further details of the ES GT interior and its all-new full-size flagship SUV concept. The ES GT cockpit features a symmetrical wraparound layout and a low center-of-gravity architecture, complemented by integrated sport seats with active side bolsters, delivering an immersive driving experience. The all-new full-size flagship SUV concept, meanwhile, reveals another expression of the “Perpetua” design language — centered on a sense of solidity and composed strength. Through a minimalist signature front fascia, a full-width light bar, and broad-shouldered proportions, it projects a commanding yet composed aura of luxury.

As EXEED continues to advance in automotive design, its parent company, Chery Group, has also achieved a milestone breakthrough in the field of intelligent robotics. At the 2026 AiMOGA Global Launch, EXEED and AiMOGA jointly announced that their intelligent police robots have secured orders for 1,000 units, with the first batch of 110 units successfully delivered. This tangible achievement marks EXEED AiMOGA’s robotics business transitioning from R&D and pilot validation into a new phase of large-scale commercial deployment.

The AiMOGA intelligent police robots delivered in this batch have already been deployed across multiple urban public scenarios, including school-zone traffic safety support, marathon event security, and city football league operations. Its capabilities cover a wide range of real-world operational tasks, including traffic guidance during morning and evening peak hours, illegal parking detection, and the management of non-motorized traffic violations. It effectively supplements frontline police manpower, enhancing the intelligence level and operational efficiency of urban traffic governance.

Meanwhile, EXEED AiMOGA also showcased its full product lineup, including the humanoid robot Mornine, a medical guidance robot, and quadruped robots. The company also announced partnerships with 100 universities for talent development, along with the joint establishment of 31 innovation and application laboratories. From a technological perspective, the deep synergy between EXEED and AiMOGA stems from the strong convergence of smart vehicles and robotics in core technologies such as perception, planning, and control. EXEED also leverages its accumulated strengths in the automotive sector—including reliability engineering, cost control, supply chain management, and global operational capabilities—to support the industrialization of robotics, forming an ecosystem that integrates “leveraging automotive expertise in robotics development” and “expanding robotics into urban applications.”

From the lineup of four vehicles guided by Perpetua aesthetics to the real-world delivery of EXEED AiMOGA intelligent police robots and the expansion of its university-based talent network, the 2026 EXEED Global Partner Business Summit underscored a clear message to the global market: EXEED is growing together with its global partners through a robust industrial closed loop, fulfilling its mission as an innovator of global performance luxury brands, and shaping a tangible intelligent future for users worldwide.