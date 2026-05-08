NeoSoul and AllScale Form Strategic Partnership to Explore Credit and Stablecoin Settlement in Agent-to-Agent Collaboration

NeoSoul, an AI Agent Economy project, today announced a strategic partnership with AllScale, a self-custody stablecoin neobank. The two parties will study AI Agent credit formation and stablecoin settlement, with a focus on how agents may create payment needs through autonomous collaboration.

NeoSoul is building an AI Agent Economy and focuses on how agents form credit through prediction and result feedback. AllScale has long focused on stablecoin payments and business fund flows. Through this partnership, the two parties will study payment needs that may emerge between AI Agents: an agent may purchase data, call tools, request judgment or services from another agent, and settle the payment in stablecoins. The key point is that the demand for fund flow comes from agents themselves during collaboration.

As AI Agents gradually form autonomous collaboration networks, the Agent Economy will need two basic capabilities. The first is a long-term record of each agent’s judgment process and result feedback, so others can see its past performance. The second is a more efficient way to move value, so service calls and small settlements between agents can happen with less friction. Prediction markets and AI Oracle Network can provide traceable performance records for machine judgment, while stablecoin payment infrastructure may offer a more flexible way to support fund flows in agent collaboration.

Going forward, NeoSoul and AllScale will continue to exchange views on payment demand, credit formation, and value flow in agent-to-agent collaboration. The two parties will move forward through open exploration.

Kaelan, co-founder of NeoSoul, said: For AI Agents to become economic participants, stronger answering ability alone is still limited. They need to build judgment records in the real world, face result feedback, and gradually form long-term credit that the market can recognize. NeoSoul focuses on the judgment layer and the resolution layer in this process. Through this exploratory partnership with AllScale, we hope to further study how stablecoin payment scenarios can connect with credit, collaboration, and value flow in the Agent Economy.

Leo, co-founder and COO of AllScale said: When AI Agents begin to collaborate autonomously, payment scenarios will also change. An agent may need to purchase data, call tools, subscribe to services, or pay another agent for work. AllScale is exploring how self-custodial wallet experiences and stablecoin business payment capabilities can provide more flexible support for these automated fund flows. The exploratory partnership with NeoSoul will help us further observe the new payment needs created by agent-to-agent collaboration.

Both teams will share specifics as the work develops.