New Alarming Foster Children Numbers Move Actress and Foster Care Advocate Jen Lilley to Team Up with Parenting Expert Dr. John DeGarmo for Groundbreaking New Book on Foster Care

A Timely Release Addressing Foster Care Challenges

Award-winning actress, producer, and foster care advocate Jen Lilley and internationally recognized foster care expert Dr. John DeGarmo of The Foster Care Institute have joined forces for “Called to Foster?: An Honest Guide to Getting Started.” The book offers a refreshingly honest, warmhearted, and practical guide for anyone who has ever considered opening their home to a child in need.

The nation’s foster care system faces a crisis in regards to lack of foster homes and foster families.The book responds to ongoing challenges within foster care systems across the United States, where a shortage of qualified foster families continues to affect placement options for children in need. With approximately 350,000 children in the nations’ foster care system, DeGarmo and Lilley are on a mission to recruit more foster families across the nation, and to equip beginner and veteran foster parents with the skills and knowledge to care for children in care.

The publication is designed to provide clear, practical guidance for individuals and families considering foster care. It also serves as a resource for current foster parents and professionals working within child welfare systems. By combining personal experience with professional insight, the authors present a comprehensive overview of the fostering journey.

Jen Lilley, known for her work in film and television, has fostered and adopted children through the Los Angeles County system. Dr. John DeGarmo brings decades of experience as a foster parent and as the founder of The Foster Care Institute. Together, they aim to offer an informed perspective that addresses both the opportunities and the complexities of foster care.

Combining Lived Experience with Professional Expertise

“Called to Foster?” integrates firsthand accounts with practical instruction. Lilley’s experiences as a foster and adoptive parent provide a narrative perspective on the realities of welcoming children into a home. Her advocacy work as a celebrity ambassador for nonprofit organizations contributes additional context to the systemic issues facing foster care.

Dr. DeGarmo’s contributions are grounded in extensive professional experience. Having fostered more than sixty five children, he offers insight into long term caregiving and the development of supportive environments for children who have experienced instability. His work through The Foster Care Institute has focused on training and supporting foster families and child welfare workers, as well as educating communities about the needs of children in care.

The collaboration allows the book to address a wide range of topics, from initial decision making to long term caregiving strategies. The authors aim to present a balanced and realistic portrayal of foster care, emphasizing both its challenges and its importance.

Practical Guidance for Every Stage of the Journey

The book provides step by step information on becoming a foster parent, including navigating licensing requirements, preparing a home, and working with agencies. It also explores the emotional and relational aspects of fostering, such as building trust with children, and supporting their development.

A key focus of the publication is trauma informed care, which involves understanding how past experiences affect a child’s behavior and well being. By addressing these topics, the book aims to equip readers with the tools needed to provide stable and supportive environments.

In addition to practical guidance, the authors offer encouragement for current foster families. The text acknowledges the demands of fostering and highlights the importance of support systems and community resources. This dual focus makes the book relevant to both new and experienced caregivers.

Encouraging Broader Engagement in Foster Care

The release of “Called to Foster?” contributes to ongoing efforts to raise awareness about foster care and to encourage greater participation. According to the authors, many children remain without stable placements due to a lack of available homes. In some areas of the country, there has been a 60% decline in foster parents, leaving many children without a place to stay, and foster care agencies desperate for a home and family to place a child with.

Jen Lilley stated, “There are children sleeping in social workers’ offices tonight because there are not enough homes. In thirteen states, kids with no criminal record are being placed in juvenile detention centers because there is simply nowhere else to put them. If you have ever wondered if you are called to foster care, this book is for you.”

Dr. John DeGarmo added, “Every one of these children needs a safe, loving home. Right now we have more children than we do foster parents. It’s definitely at a level where I would consider it an actual crisis. Along with that, we have a pandemic of mental health issues that are affecting our children, especially those in foster care. This book exists to help more families say yes and to help the families already saying yes keep going.”

These perspectives highlight the broader social context in which the book was developed and underscore the importance of community involvement in addressing foster care challenges.

About Jen Lilley

Jen Lilley is an award winning actress, singer, and producer. She has fostered and adopted children through the Los Angeles County system and serves as a Celebrity Ambassador for several national nonprofits, including Childhelp.

About Dr. John DeGarmo

Dr. John DeGarmo is the founder of The Foster Care Institute. He and his wife have fostered more than sixty five children. He is the recipient of the Good Morning America Ultimate Hero Award.

Availability and Additional Information

“Called to Foster?: An Honest Guide to Getting Started” is published by Iron Stream Media and is available for pre-order in paperback and eBook formats. The book is listed on Amazon and through other major retailers. To schedule an Interview Please contact cathy@cathycardenas.com

Further information about the authors can be found at Dr. John DeGarmo website and Jen Lilley website . The publication is intended to serve as a practical and informative resource for those interested in foster care, as well as those currently involved in supporting children within the system.