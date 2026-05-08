William Stoehr Uses Art to Address SUD Stigma

William Stoehr, former President of National Geographic’s mapping business, is advancing a national conversation about Substance Use Disorder through a body of work that combines portraiture, neuroscience, and digital media. Drawing from personal tragedy and decades of experience in visual communication, Stoehr has developed a distinct artistic approach intended to encourage empathy and public reflection around addiction and mental health.

Stoehr’s work centers on what he describes as “Neuro-Art” and “Digital-Hybrid” portraiture, an evolving process that blends traditional acrylic painting with digital image construction. The approach reflects his longstanding interest in how the human brain interprets visual information and emotional expression.

The artist’s transition into advocacy was shaped by the loss of his sister to an opioid overdose. That experience became the catalyst for a larger mission focused on reducing shame and isolation surrounding Substance Use Disorder, often referred to as SUD.

“My sister died of an opioid overdose,” Stoehr said. “She might still be alive if not for prescription opioids and stigma. I cannot change that. But through my art, I can be part of a solution, normalizing the conversation and challenging stigma.”

A Portrait Practice Rooted in Neuroscience

Stoehr’s artistic process begins with unfinished acrylic paintings on canvas that are photographed at high resolution and transferred into a digital environment. Using an iPad and digital editing tools, he adds layers of drawing, texture, color adjustment, and graphic manipulation to create a final composition. The completed works are then presented through digital monitors, projection installations, or printed formats such as dye sublimation on aluminum.

His work draws influence from Cubism and the theories of artists including Paul Cézanne and Pablo Picasso, whose work explored perception beyond literal representation. Stoehr’s portraits intentionally contain ambiguity through uncertain expressions, fragmented perspectives, and undefined emotional context.

“For Cézanne, Picasso and early Cubists, painting was not meant to be passively observed but actively experienced,” Stoehr explained. “They sought to move beyond depiction, to evoke a greater reality.”

This emphasis on ambiguity is designed to prompt viewers to participate psychologically in the experience of the artwork. According to Stoehr, the human brain instinctively attempts to complete incomplete information, creating a deeply personal emotional response.

“Ambiguity is central to my creative process,” he said. “It draws you in, inviting you to examine the technique, to question, to engage, to respond, to complete the work and ultimately to experience your own subjective reality.”

The concept aligns with modern neuroscience research suggesting that vision is not simply passive observation, but an active construction shaped by memory, emotion, and expectation.

Humanizing the Experience of Addiction

A central theme within Stoehr’s work is the effort to humanize individuals and families affected by Substance Use Disorder. Rather than focusing solely on addiction itself, his portraits examine the emotional impact on parents, siblings, children, partners, and communities connected to the crisis.

“The faces I paint represent a community, parents, partners, children and friends,” Stoehr said. “These faces remind us that we are not alone and that every day we encounter individuals who have been touched by this issue.”

The work avoids direct political commentary or clinical messaging. Instead, it focuses on emotional recognition and shared human experience. Through portraiture, Stoehr aims to create a space where viewers confront feelings of grief, fear, compassion, and vulnerability without the distancing effect often associated with statistics or policy discussions.

He believes portraiture has the capacity to cross emotional boundaries that are often difficult to navigate in direct conversation.

“Sometimes a portrait can cross boundaries real life cannot,” he said. “Art helps us feel differently, see beyond ourselves, gain new perspectives and recognize we are not alone.”

From Cartography to Contemporary Art

Before fully dedicating himself to art, Stoehr built a career leading information and mapping initiatives, eventually becoming President of National Geographic’s mapping business.

His professional background in engineering, cartography, and large-scale visual communication continues to shape the structure and technical precision of his artwork.

Over the course of his artistic career, Stoehr has participated in more than 120 exhibitions internationally across universities, museums, galleries, and cultural institutions. He has also lectured widely on the intersection of perception, visual cognition, and contemporary portraiture.

His current body of work continues to explore the emotional power of the human face and the neurological mechanisms behind visual interpretation. Through that exploration, Stoehr seeks to encourage broader conversations around addiction, mental health, and social stigma.

The artist maintains an active presence across social platforms including Instagram , and Facebook , where updates about exhibitions and ongoing projects are regularly shared. Additional information about his work and portfolio is available through his official website .

ABOUT WILLIAM STOEHR

William Stoehr is an American artist whose work explores the mental health impact and stigma associated with Substance Use Disorder through portraiture, neuroscience, and digital media. After retiring as President of National Geographic’s mapping business, he transitioned into a full-time artistic practice focused on “Digital-Hybrid” portraiture. His work combines acrylic painting, digital manipulation, and Cubist influenced techniques to create emotionally complex visual experiences that encourage empathy and reflection. Stoehr has exhibited internationally in museums, galleries, universities, and cultural institutions. He can be reached at bill@stoehr.us . The artist maintains active social media channels including Instagram and Facebook .