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TradersYard Launches “Build Your Own” Prop Challenge for FX and Futures Traders

ByEthan Lin

May 7, 2026

TradersYard, a retail prop firm for FX and Futures, today launched a new build your own prop challenge that lets traders build their own evaluation rule by rule before paying. The price recalculates live as each setting changes. A 2-Step $2,500 FX challenge starts at $19, dropping to as low as $8 when configured with the most conservative rule set. The Futures challenge launches simultaneously, with a $25,000 account starting at $59 and pricing from as low as $48 when configured.

The build-your-own product covers drawdown, profit target, leverage up to 1:75, news trading, weekend holding and reward frequency. Profit splits start at 100% on the first $300 of every reward cycle. Account sizes scale from $2,500 to $200,000.

“Every prop firm I traded had rules written for the firm, not the trader,” said a TradersYard spokesperson. “We’ve flipped that. Building your own challenge isn’t a feature on top of the product, it is the product. You decide what your challenge looks like, you see exactly what it costs, and you keep more of what you make.”

Where most prop firms sell fixed-rule challenges with set fees, TradersYard turns the challenge itself into something the trader builds before purchase. Every formula, including drawdown calculation, consistency thresholds and scaling triggers, is published on the website with worked simulation before checkout.

The Futures product launches alongside the FX challenge, with no daily drawdown rule and accounts from $25,000 to $125,000. Funded accounts on both products scale 10% on every fourth qualifying reward, with a published path from $100,000 to $200,000.

The new TradersYard build-your-own challenge is live now at tradersyard.com.

About TradersYard

TradersYard is a retail prop firm for FX and Futures, headquartered in Vienna. The firm offers simulated trading challenges across both asset classes, with funded accounts scaling up to $200,000 and profit splits starting at 100% on the first $300 of every reward. Every rule is configurable by the trader, every formula is published before purchase, and every challenge is built to fit how the trader actually trades

For more information, please refer to the contact details below.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

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