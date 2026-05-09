Spotify Expands AI DJ Feature With Four New Languages And More Countries

Spotify announced on Thursday that its interactive AI DJ feature now supports four additional languages: French, German, Italian, and Brazilian Portuguese, expanding beyond its previous English and Spanish availability.

The company said the AI DJs have distinct names and personalities tailored to each supported language. The new DJs are named Maia, Ben, Alex, and Dani.

Alongside the language expansion, Spotify is rolling out the feature to additional markets including Austria, Brazil, France, Germany, Italy, Portugal, South Korea, and Switzerland.

According to the company, the AI DJ feature is now available in more than 75 countries.

AI DJ Feature Becomes More Interactive

Spotify originally introduced the AI DJ as a feature that provided spoken commentary between songs while automatically selecting music based on a user’s listening habits.

Over time, the company has expanded the feature’s capabilities to support more direct interaction.

In May 2025, Spotify updated the AI DJ to allow users to converse with the system and request changes in music mood, genre, or listening style.

The company also added support for direct prompts that let users ask the AI DJ to play specific tracks or music types, similar to interactions offered by AI chatbots such as ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini.

Spotify Continues Expanding AI Features

The AI DJ expansion is part of Spotify’s broader push to add more AI-powered tools to its streaming platform.

The company has also introduced features that allow users to create customized playlists for music or podcasts by describing what they want to hear in natural language prompts.

Spotify has increasingly positioned AI tools as part of its recommendation, discovery, and personalization systems across the app.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

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