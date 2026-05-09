Google Launches $100 Fitbit Air Screenless Wearable With Gemini Health Features

Google introduced a new screenless wearable called the Fitbit Air on Thursday, expanding its health tracking lineup with a smaller and lower-cost device designed for continuous daily wear.

The Fitbit Air is priced at $100 and includes a range of health and fitness tracking features commonly found in larger wearable devices.

According to Google, the wearable supports 24-hour heart rate monitoring, heart rhythm monitoring with atrial fibrillation alerts, blood oxygen tracking, resting heart rate measurement, heart rate variability tracking, and sleep monitoring that includes sleep stages and duration.

Google said the device targets users who may find traditional smartwatches or fitness trackers too large, expensive, or complicated.

The company described the Fitbit Air as “simple, affordable and comfortable enough to wear 24/7.”

Screenless Design Focuses On Passive Tracking

The Fitbit Air uses a screenless design similar to products from Whoop, with users accessing health and activity information through the new Google Health app.

Google also announced Thursday that it is rebranding the Fitbit app as Google Health.

The company said the screenless design is intended to reduce distractions and encourage users to “live in the moment” while still collecting health and activity data in the background.

The wearable automatically tracks workouts and daily activity patterns. Google said the system adapts over time as it learns user routines and habits.

The Fitbit Air is significantly smaller than previous Fitbit products. Google said the device is 25% smaller than the Fitbit Luxe and 50% smaller than the Inspire 3.

The wearable weighs 12 grams with its band attached and 5.2 grams without the band.

Battery Life And Pixel Watch Integration

Google said the Fitbit Air supports up to one week of battery life on a single charge.

The company also said a five-minute fast charge can provide enough battery power for one full day of use.

The device includes water resistance up to 50 meters.

Google added that the Fitbit Air integrates with the Google Pixel Watch, allowing users to switch between devices depending on activity or comfort preferences.

The company suggested users could wear the Pixel Watch during the day and switch to the smaller Fitbit Air during sleep tracking or workouts.

Google Expands Gemini-Powered Health Features

Alongside the new wearable, Google also announced broader availability for Google Health Coach, a Gemini-powered health and wellness assistant available through Google Health Premium subscriptions.

The AI-powered system can generate customized workout plans based on available equipment and user goals, while also analyzing sleep patterns and other wellness data.

The Fitbit Air launches with three band options: the Performance Loop Band made from recycled materials, a waterproof Active Band, and the Elevated Modern Band designed for a more discreet appearance.

Google said the Fitbit Air is available for preorder immediately and will officially go on sale on May 26.

Featured image credits: P4Health

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