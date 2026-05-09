Toronto Police Arrest Three Men Over Alleged SMS Blaster Phishing Operation

Police in Toronto have arrested three men and filed 44 charges in connection with an alleged SMS blaster operation that authorities say targeted tens of thousands of mobile devices with phishing text messages across downtown Toronto.

According to the Toronto Police Service, the operation began in November 2025 and represents the “first known instance” of an SMS blaster being used in Canada.

Police said the suspects allegedly operated a mobile system capable of impersonating legitimate cellular towers and sending large volumes of fraudulent text messages to nearby phones and tablets.

Police Say Device Spoofed Cell Towers

SMS blasters function by broadcasting stronger cellular signals than nearby legitimate towers, allowing them to trick devices into temporarily connecting to the rogue system.

Once connected, the devices can receive bulk SMS messages that often contain phishing links designed to imitate legitimate websites or login pages.

Authorities said the scheme aimed to steal usernames, passwords, and banking credentials from victims who interacted with the fraudulent messages.

“These devices exploit security weaknesses in older 2G cellular networks,” police said.

Lindsay Riddell said during a press conference that the operation specifically targeted sensitive account information, including online banking credentials.

Police also warned that SMS blasters can interfere with nearby communications infrastructure, including disruptions affecting 911 emergency services.

Device Was Allegedly Operated From Vehicle

Authorities said the SMS blaster involved in the case was “uniquely built” and installed in the back of a vehicle, allowing operators to move through different areas of Toronto while transmitting messages.

The Toronto Police Service released an image of a similar SMS blaster recovered during an earlier investigation in the United Kingdom, though investigators declined to publish photographs of the Toronto device itself for safety reasons.

Police said they believe tens of thousands of mobile devices received spam or phishing messages during the alleged operation over several months.

Similar Cases Have Emerged Internationally

The Toronto investigation follows similar cases involving mobile SMS blaster systems in other countries.

In 2024, authorities in Thailand arrested individuals accused of operating a comparable SMS blaster from the back of a truck in Bangkok.

According to reports cited by police, the group allegedly transmitted nearly one million text messages over a three-day period.

Authorities also provided recommendations for reducing exposure to SMS blaster attacks.

Users can help block such systems by disabling 2G cellular connectivity on their devices. Apple users can also enable Lockdown Mode, which disables 2G radio access on supported devices.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

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