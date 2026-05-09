DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Business Latest Newsbreak

Toronto Police Arrest Three Men Over Alleged SMS Blaster Phishing Operation

ByJolyen

May 9, 2026

Toronto Police Arrest Three Men Over Alleged SMS Blaster Phishing Operation

Police in Toronto have arrested three men and filed 44 charges in connection with an alleged SMS blaster operation that authorities say targeted tens of thousands of mobile devices with phishing text messages across downtown Toronto.

According to the Toronto Police Service, the operation began in November 2025 and represents the “first known instance” of an SMS blaster being used in Canada.

Police said the suspects allegedly operated a mobile system capable of impersonating legitimate cellular towers and sending large volumes of fraudulent text messages to nearby phones and tablets.

Police Say Device Spoofed Cell Towers

SMS blasters function by broadcasting stronger cellular signals than nearby legitimate towers, allowing them to trick devices into temporarily connecting to the rogue system.

Once connected, the devices can receive bulk SMS messages that often contain phishing links designed to imitate legitimate websites or login pages.

Authorities said the scheme aimed to steal usernames, passwords, and banking credentials from victims who interacted with the fraudulent messages.

“These devices exploit security weaknesses in older 2G cellular networks,” police said.

Lindsay Riddell said during a press conference that the operation specifically targeted sensitive account information, including online banking credentials.

Police also warned that SMS blasters can interfere with nearby communications infrastructure, including disruptions affecting 911 emergency services.

Device Was Allegedly Operated From Vehicle

Authorities said the SMS blaster involved in the case was “uniquely built” and installed in the back of a vehicle, allowing operators to move through different areas of Toronto while transmitting messages.

The Toronto Police Service released an image of a similar SMS blaster recovered during an earlier investigation in the United Kingdom, though investigators declined to publish photographs of the Toronto device itself for safety reasons.

Police said they believe tens of thousands of mobile devices received spam or phishing messages during the alleged operation over several months.

Similar Cases Have Emerged Internationally

The Toronto investigation follows similar cases involving mobile SMS blaster systems in other countries.

In 2024, authorities in Thailand arrested individuals accused of operating a comparable SMS blaster from the back of a truck in Bangkok.

According to reports cited by police, the group allegedly transmitted nearly one million text messages over a three-day period.

Authorities also provided recommendations for reducing exposure to SMS blaster attacks.

Users can help block such systems by disabling 2G cellular connectivity on their devices. Apple users can also enable Lockdown Mode, which disables 2G radio access on supported devices.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.

Jolyen

As a news editor, I bring stories to life through clear, impactful, and authentic writing. I believe every brand has something worth sharing. My job is to make sure it’s heard. With an eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, I shape messages that truly connect.

Related News

Mozilla Says Anthropic’s Mythos AI Found High-Severity Firefox Bugs Hidden For Years
May 9, 2026 Jolyen
Built for Safety, Proven by Trust: TIGGO9 Demonstrates World-Class Safety
May 9, 2026 Ethan Lin
CHERY Unveils AI 2.0 Strategy, Redefining Global Mobility with Full-Domain Intelligence
May 9, 2026 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2026 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801