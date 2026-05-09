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Scenario-Driven Innovations: CHERY’s Global Validation Enters a New Era

ByEthan Lin

May 9, 2026

During the 2026 CHERY International Business Summit, CHERY Auto launched an extensive test drive event featuring its full brand portfolio. Over 4,000 international partners, dealers, and core media representatives engaged in dozens of rigorous trials—including professional track performance, extreme off-road trekking, and cross-regional long-distance marathons—to validate CHERY’s new energy vehicle (NEV) lineup in real-world scenarios.

Full-Domain Power Architectures: Driving “Technological Equity” Globally

CHERY’s ability to cover everything from urban commutes to extreme wilderness treks stems from its self-developed technologies.

To meet diverse global energy needs, CHERY has established an all-domain power architecture covering ICE, Hybrid, BEV, and Hydrogen, with a comprehensive layout across HEV, PHEV, and REEV routes. The latest iteration features a hybrid-specific engine with a 48.57% thermal efficiency, paired with the KunPeng Super Hybrid DHT and high-performance hybrid batteries. This next-generation “Three Core Components” system redefines global hybrid standards.

By maintaining low energy consumption, strong power, and high safety across different road conditions, CHERY is actively promoting technological equity.

Cross-Regional Long-Distance Trials: Validating Product Maturity

Moving beyond closed-course testing, CHERY introduced long-distance real-world trials that replicate daily driving habits worldwide.

The CHERY brand CSH (CHERY Super Hybrid) long-distance motorcade completed a comprehensive “Great Wall, Great Drive” tour, demonstrating the “For Family” brand warmth alongside the strength of Chinese intelligent manufacturing. OMODA & JAECOO Super Hybrid Marathon, spanning 625 kilometers, featured OMODA 5, JAECOO 5, and JAECOO 7 HEV. Powered by the SHS (Super Hybrid System), these models delivered a silk-smooth, electric-like quietness while providing instantaneous power for high-speed cruising.

A European journalist noted that the TIGGO series maintained exceptional cabin silence even at a sustained 120 km/h cruise—a performance that perfectly aligns with the premium demands of the European market.

The trials also provided a full-process validation of VPD (Valet Parking Driver) functions and overall powertrain smoothness.

Specialized Performance Trials: Pushing the Limits

On professional tracks, CHERY showcased its large-sized NEVs. EXEED, the global premium new energy brand, deployed a motorcade including the E01, E02, ES, ET, VX PHEV, and RX PHEV. Testing focused on 0-100 km/h acceleration and high-G cornering, demonstrating that these large-scale models deliver linear power and precise steering response.

In extreme off-road environments, the iCAUR brand—known for its fusion of classic design and NEV tech—demonstrated recovery capabilities. The iCAUR V27, equipped with the i-AWD (Intelligent All-Wheel Drive) system and Golden REEV technology, successfully navigated complex obstacles like wave roads and continuous cross-axles.

This multi-dimensional event serves as a concentrated inspection of CHERY’s transformation. Beyond simply selling products, CHERY is building technical confidence through scenario-based validation.

About CHERY

Founded in 1997, CHERY is a global automotive manufacturer specializing in vehicle development, intelligent technologies, and new energy solutions. The company operates in more than 130 countries and regions, supported by a strong international network of research, production, and strategic partnerships. CHERY is committed to advancing sustainable mobility through continuous innovation and global collaboration.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

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