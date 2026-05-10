From Luxury Vehicles to Embodied Intelligence: EXEED Summit Accelerates European Push as AiMOGA Robotics Delivers at Scale

On April 24, the 2026 EXEED International Business Summit officially opened in Beijing under the theme “Momentum Forward.” A flagship segment, EXEED Brand Night gathered over 200 global dealers and partners to unveil the all-new RX Concept and lay out its European strategy. Separately, the EXEED × AiMOGA Robotics Global Launch marked the signing of 1,000 intelligent police robots and the delivery of 110 units. From a luxury new energy technology brand to the scaled commercial deployment of embodied intelligence robotics, EXEED is ushering in a new era of global intelligent ecosystems driven by a dual-track strategy across vehicles and robotics.

Europe Strategy Accelerates: RX Concept Makes Global Debut, Avant-Garde Design Drives Brand Upmarket

At Brand Night, EXEED officially unveiled the all-new RX Concept and announced an accelerated rollout of its European strategy. The RX Concept is led by designer Christos Pavlidis, formerly of Ferrari. Its family design language, “Perpetua,” draws inspiration from the rhythmic motion of ocean waves, shaping the vehicle’s sculpted, flowing surfaces and proportions. The programmable Intelligent Smart Display (ISD) lighting system further highlights its technological character and distinctive visual identity.

Since its debut at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show, EXEED has consistently upheld the principles of Avant-Garde, Performance, and Cutting-Edge Tech. The brand has now expanded into 29 countries and regions worldwide, serving more than 500,000 premium users. Throughout 2026, EXEED will progressively enter several highly regulated European markets, including Poland, Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Switzerland, and Spain. At the event, seven European dealer partners successfully signed agreements. A representative from leading Spanish automotive group M Automocion noted that EXEED’s premium intelligent electric mobility vision strongly aligns with the group’s spirit of innovation, laying a solid foundation for the brand’s European strategy rollout.

Scaled Commercial Deployment Begins: AiMOGA Robotics Secures 1,000-Unit Order, Advancing Scenario-Driven Industrial Ecosystem

At another key segment of the summit — the 2026 AiMOGA Global Launch — EXEED × AiMOGA presented its full lineup under the theme “Driven by Scenarios, United for Growth,” including the humanoid robot Mornine, intelligent police robots, medical guidance robots, and quadruped robots. The event also marked the signing of 1,000 intelligent police robots and the delivery of 110 units, signaling the full-scale commencement of commercial deployment.

Leveraging EXEED’s expertise in autonomous driving technologies such as perception, planning, and control, AiMOGA Robotics has achieved rapid technology transfer. To date, AiMOGA’s intelligent police robots have been deployed in real-world scenarios including school-zone traffic safety support, marathon events, and city sports leagues, performing tasks such as traffic guidance, illegal parking detection, and non-motorized vehicle management. A Vietnamese partner also signed an agreement to jointly develop a robotics experience center and intelligent industry park.

AiMOGA also unveiled its new strategic vision: “Scenario-Driven Technology, Application-Validated Value.” The three-phase industrial roadmap includes home companion robots, public service robots, and household intelligent assistants. To build a closed-loop ecosystem, AiMOGA has established 31 innovation laboratories across six key domains, launched the AiMOGA Academy, introduced a robotics leasing platform, and signed talent development agreements with 100 universities, laying a solid foundation for long-term growth.

From the European strategy and RX Concept unveiled at Brand Night to the thousand-unit signing and delivery of AiMOGA robotics, the 2026 EXEED International Business Summit fully demonstrated EXEED’s cross-sector synergy, driven by its “Momentum Forward” philosophy, spanning premium new energy vehicles and embodied intelligence robotics. Looking ahead, EXEED will continue to work with global partners to bring intelligent mobility and AI-powered assistants into cities, industries, and everyday life, ushering in a new era of a global luxury intelligent ecosystem.