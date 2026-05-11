Dentique Dental Spa Introduces Sanctum Relaxation Device to Ease Dental Anxiety for Mount Lawley Patients

Dentique Dental Spa, the Mount Lawley cosmetic dental practice led by Dr. Camelia Furlan, today announced the integration of the Sanctum Dental Relaxation Device into its full suite of treatments to help combat dental anxiety for Mount Lawley patients looking to improve their oral health and smile. The addition reinforces the practice’s long-standing reputation as a leader in patient-focused, spa-style dentistry and gives nervous patients a new, drug-free pathway to a calm and comfortable dental experience — from routine cleanings to complex cosmetic procedures such as porcelain veneers and full smile makeovers.

Sanctum is a therapeutic, wearable device that combines acupressure, gentle thermotherapy, vibrational massage, audio analgesia, distraction therapy, and complete eye protection into a single, sleek headset. By engaging multiple senses simultaneously, the device guides patients into a state of deep relaxation, effectively shifting attention away from the sights, sounds, and sensations that commonly trigger dental anxiety.

A New Standard for Anxious Patients

Industry research suggests that more than 30 percent of the population experiences some level of dental anxiety or fear, a figure that contributes to delayed appointments, untreated decay, and avoidable cosmetic concerns. For many patients considering veneers, Invisalign, or other smile makeover services, anxiety has historically been the single biggest barrier to seeking treatment.

Sanctum is designed to address that barrier directly. The device offers five clinical modes tailored to different stages of care:

Pre-Treatment Mode — prepares apprehensive patients before procedures begin, including before local anaesthesia is administered.

— prepares apprehensive patients before procedures begin, including before local anaesthesia is administered. Dental Treatment Mode — ideal for shorter appointments such as hygiene visits, fillings, digital impressions, and veneer preparations, helping patients tune out drill noise and vibration.

— ideal for shorter appointments such as hygiene visits, fillings, digital impressions, and veneer preparations, helping patients tune out drill noise and vibration. Surgical Relaxation Mode — provides heightened sensory distraction during longer or more complex procedures.

— provides heightened sensory distraction during longer or more complex procedures. Recovery After Dental Treatment Mode — uses gentle compression and warmth to support lymphatic drainage, collagen production, and healing.

— uses gentle compression and warmth to support lymphatic drainage, collagen production, and healing. Recovery After Anaesthesia Mode — helps disperse local anaesthetic from the facial area more quickly, reducing the lingering numbness many patients dislike.

The device’s sealed eyewear design also delivers high-impact ocular protection, guarding patients from airborne particles generated during ultrasonic scaling, high-speed handpiece use, and triplex syringe operation.

Elevating the Veneers, Invisalign and Smile Makeover Experience

For Dentique Dental Spa — a Diamond-tier Invisalign provider with more than 25 years of experience in cosmetic dentistry — Sanctum is a natural fit. Veneer preparations, Invisalign attachments, interproximal reduction, and other detailed cosmetic steps require precision and patient stillness, both of which become significantly easier when the patient is genuinely relaxed.

“Dental anxiety is a common reason people delay seeking care. We work to make appointments as comfortable as possible for patients who feel nervous about visiting the dentist.,” said Dr. Camelia Furlan, Principal Dentist at Dentique Dental Spa. “Sanctum has been a genuine game-changer in how we deliver care. I’ve watched patients who used to grip the armrests during a simple cleaning drift into a state where they barely register the appointment — and that same calm carries through into more involved treatments like veneers and Invisalign refinements. The value isn’t only in comfort; it’s in giving people permission to finally pursue the smile they’ve always wanted, without fear getting in the way.”

Patients undergoing Veneer consultations and preparations at Dentique Dental Spa can now opt to wear Sanctum throughout their visit, transforming what is often perceived as a clinical experience into something closer to a spa treatment. The device’s integrated audio system plays calming sound or music, while gentle peri-orbital compression and warmth ease facial tension that typically builds during longer cosmetic appointments.

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Part of a Spa-Inspired Approach

Dentique Dental Spa has long differentiated itself by blending clinical excellence with a spa-style environment, offering services such as Zoom teeth whitening, porcelain crowns and veneers, dental implants, Invisalign clear aligners, Digital Smile Design (DSD), and complementary skin treatments including dermal fillers and complexion analysis. Sanctum complements this philosophy by extending the spa experience into the procedure itself rather than confining it to the waiting area.

The practice has previously highlighted its commitment to anxious patients through its blog, including a recent post titled “The Reason Our Patients Fall Asleep in the Chair,” which describes how relaxation-focused protocols have changed outcomes for nervous individuals. The addition of Sanctum formalises that commitment with clinically grounded technology.

Availability

The Sanctum Dental Relaxation Device is now available to all Dentique Dental Spa patients in Mount Lawley at no additional charge across general dental, cosmetic, and Invisalign appointments. New patients can take advantage of the practice’s existing offers, including a Free Smile Assessment, free Digital Smile Design (DSD), Free Invisalign Consultation, and a $199 check-up and clean for new patients.

If you live in the Mount Lawley area and would like to learn more about Sanctum and its benefits in easing dental anxiety or to book an appointment, visit dentiquedentalspa.com.au or call (08) 6244 0089.

About Dentique Dental Spa

Dentique Dental Spa is a leading cosmetic and general dental practice located at 6/145 Walcott Street, Mount Lawley, Western Australia. Led by Dr. Camelia Furlan, the practice specialises in smile makeovers, porcelain veneers, dental implants, Zoom whitening, Invisalign clear aligners, and Guided Biofilm Therapy, all delivered in a calming, spa-inspired environment.

Media Contact: Dentique Dental Spa 6/145 Walcott Street, Mount Lawley, WA 6050 Phone: (08) 6244 0089 Web: dentiquedentalspa.com.au

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Any surgical or invasive procedure carries risk. Before proceeding, you should seek a second opinion from an appropriately qualified health practitioner.