EXEED Advances on Two Fronts at Auto China 2026: Energy Innovation and Robotics Breakthroughs

From April 24 to May 4, at Auto China 2026, EXEED showcased an innovative lineup comprising its vehicle portfolio, advanced energy technologies, and the AiMOGA robotics matrix. At the concurrently held EXEED International Business Summit, the brand also presented to more than 4,000 global partners its comprehensive technological ecosystem spanning intelligent mobility and embodied intelligence.

Notably, the recently disclosed first-quarter operating data from EXEED’s parent company, Chery, provides clear evidence of the investment behind this series of technological achievements. According to Chery’s first-quarter 2026 financial report, the company generated operating revenue of RMB 65.87 billion during the reporting period, while gross profit rose 24.91% year on year to RMB 10.564 billion, with gross margin increasing to 16.04%. During the same period, R&D investment reached RMB 2.85 billion, up 25.44% year on year, outpacing the growth of gross profit. Sustained growth in R&D investment has accelerated EXEED’s technological breakthroughs across the premium NEV and intelligent robotics sectors.

At Auto China 2026, the brand unveiled multiple breakthrough technologies. In the energy sector, the Rhino solid-state battery became a focal point, delivering significant improvements in both energy density and safety performance. In robotics, EXEED also showcased the AiMOGA lineup, including the intelligent police robot, the humanoid robot Mornine, and the quadruped robot Argos. AiMOGA is the world’s first robotics brand to receive EU certification for both software and hardware systems. Centered on vehicle-robot synergy as its core technological framework, the multi-robot lineup builds on EXEED’s expertise in perception, planning, and control developed through its intelligent vehicle platforms. By reapplying autonomous driving-grade environmental understanding capabilities to robotics, the system achieves centimeter-level positioning, dynamic obstacle avoidance, and comprehensive 3D perception in complex environments. Notably, AiMOGA robots are also set to adopt the Rhino solid-state battery to meet the demands of long-duration continuous operation, signaling a clear convergence between EXEED’s energy and robotics technologies.

EXEED’s advancing technological capabilities are also translating into real-world applications. Ahead of Auto China 2026, AiMOGA robots had already been deployed at scale across multiple Chinese cities, with use cases continuing to expand in areas including school-zone traffic safety support and event operations support. Shortly afterward, at the EXEED × AiMOGA Global Launch on April 27, the company secured orders for 1,000 intelligent police robots and completed the delivery of 110 units, targeting real-world applications including urban traffic management and public safety. Moving from pilot deployment to thousand-unit-scale rollout, AiMOGA robots are accelerating into a new phase of large-scale commercialization.

These breakthroughs are being driven not only by sustained R&D investment, but also by the rapid development of a collaborative innovation ecosystem. From April 23 to 25, spanning the days immediately before and after the opening of Auto China 2026, Chery — EXEED’s parent company — entered into strategic partnerships with five global technology companies: NVIDIA, Qualcomm, Bosch, Volcano Engine, and CATL. The collaborations cover a range of frontier fields, including physical AI, intelligent driving, smart cockpits, cockpit-driving integration, robotics, 48V vehicle architecture, and green energy. Rather than standalone technology procurement deals, these partnerships represent joint R&D initiatives focused on hardware-software synergy, algorithm training, and energy systems, aimed at accelerating the commercialization of frontier technologies. The core technologies developed through these partnerships will be integrated into EXEED’s vehicle R&D and robotics platforms, directly driving the evolution of the brand’s products.

From first-quarter R&D investment growth surpassing gross profit growth, to the unveiling of solid-state batteries and EU-certified robots at Auto China 2026, and the rapid establishment of five global strategic partnerships within three days, EXEED is translating its systematic innovation capabilities into deliverable products and proven commercial applications. Looking ahead to the global market, EXEED aims to redefine the driving experience through cutting-edge innovation while leveraging vehicle-robot synergy to reshape the boundaries between mobility and intelligent services.