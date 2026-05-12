PowerDMARC Launches MCP Server

PowerDMARC, a leading email authentication and domain security platform, today announced the launch of its Model Context Protocol (MCP) server, letting any MCP-compatible AI assistant read and act on live data from a customer’s PowerDMARC account.

With PowerDMARC MCP , a question like “which of our domains are spoofable and what should our DMARC policy be?” now returns an answer grounded in real reports, real sending sources, and real policy state, not generic best-practice advice.

PowerDMARC’s MCP server changes generic DMARC playbooks offered by AI assistants by plugging live reports, DNS lookups, and domain management directly into Claude, Cursor, and every other major AI client.

Why It Matters

Email authentication work is high-context and high-stakes. Analysts juggle DMARC aggregate reports, forensic failures, SPF lookup limits, DKIM key rotations, and BIMI prerequisites, usually across multiple dashboards and client accounts. Until now, AI assistants could only offer generic responses because they had no visibility into the customer’s actual data.

The PowerDMARC MCP server closes that gap. It exposes the full PowerDMARC toolset to the AI client of the user’s choice, with access scoped strictly to the API token’s permissions.

What Users Can Do from Day One

Audit an entire domain portfolio: Ask for health scores, current policies, and spoofing attempts across every domain in the account.

Ask for health scores, current policies, and spoofing attempts across every domain in the account. Investigate authentication failures: Pull aggregate and forensic DMARC data by country, host, org, result, or sending source.

Pull aggregate and forensic DMARC data by country, host, org, result, or sending source. Run DNS and WHOIS lookups: A, AAAA, MX, TXT, SPF, DMARC, PTR, NS, CNAME, WHOIS – returned inline.

A, AAAA, MX, TXT, SPF, DMARC, PTR, NS, CNAME, WHOIS – returned inline. Generate records on demand: Produce valid DMARC, SPF, DKIM, and BIMI records, plus diagnose raw email headers.

Produce valid DMARC, SPF, DKIM, and BIMI records, plus diagnose raw email headers. Take actions on Hosted Services

Manage MSSP client accounts: Partners can list sub-accounts, add or remove members, build domain groups, and pull cross-client reports in a single conversation.

Partners can list sub-accounts, add or remove members, build domain groups, and pull cross-client reports in a single conversation. Review audit logs: Surface config changes, logins from unusual IPs, and account activity without leaving the chat.

The integration is backed by the same service commitments as the rest of the PowerDMARC platform: enterprise SLAs with contractual uptime and response-time guarantees, and 24/7 support staffed by real engineers.

“Generic AI advice doesn’t cut it for email authentication. You need a subject matter expert, and that’s what PowerDMARC delivers, letting you talk DMARC in plain English with your live data.”

— Maitham Al Lawati, CEO of PowerDMARC

Works with the AI Tools Teams Already Use

The PowerDMARC MCP server is compatible with every major MCP client. Most clients can connect through their settings UI in under two minutes, with no coding required.

Purpose-Built for MSPs and MSSPs

Managed service/security service providers get dedicated tools that let them manage every client account from a single AI conversation. That means listing all sub-accounts with domain and user counts, pulling detailed per-account overview, including DMARC compliance scores, mail volume, and security posture, managing account members, and checking domain groups, all without touching the dashboard. What used to require manual navigation across multiple client accounts becomes a single prompt.

About PowerDMARC

PowerDMARC is an email authentication and domain security platform trusted by 10,000+ organizations worldwide, including Fortune 100 companies, government agencies, and regulated industries that can’t afford to get email security wrong. The platform provides DMARC, SPF, DKIM, BIMI, and MTA-STS management, along with aggregate and forensic reporting, hosted records, and multi-tenant tooling used by 2,000+ managed service providers across 130+ countries.

PowerDMARC is ISO 27001 and SOC 2 Type II certified – audited annually and has been recognized as a G2 Leader in DMARC and email security for multiple consecutive seasons.