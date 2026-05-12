Lexarius and INSEAD Faculty Expand AI Training Portfolio with New Leadership, Sales and Coaching Programmes

Lexarius, an AI-powered experiential learning platform, today announced the expansion of its corporate training portfolio with a new suite of leadership, sales, coaching and transformation programmes co-developed with faculty from INSEAD.

The new programmes use AI-driven roleplay simulations to help professionals practise difficult, high-stakes conversations in realistic business scenarios – from leadership and enterprise sales to coaching, crisis communication, feedback delivery and AI transformation.

Corporate learning has long struggled to bridge the gap between knowledge and behaviour. While traditional training often focuses on concepts and frameworks, Lexarius places learners directly inside the conversation itself – allowing them to practise, receive feedback, and improve performance through repetition and reflection.

“Most corporate training teaches people what to say. It rarely gives them a place to practise saying it,” said Peter Zemsky, CEO of Lexarius. “Working with INSEAD faculty allowed us to build programmes grounded in decades of research, delivered through immersive AI simulations where professionals can develop real behavioural capability and confidence.”

The expanded portfolio spans leadership development, enterprise sales enablement, crisis communication, coaching effectiveness, and AI transformation readiness, with programmes delivered in more than 20 languages across Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and the United States. It builds on Lexarius’ existing experiential learning catalogue, including the Skills for the Future Accelerator, designed around the World Economic Forum’s most critical future skills, and the newly launched Sales for Coaches programme, developed in consultation with ICF Singapore Charter Chapter. More information about the coaching programmes is available at: Lexarius Coaching Programmes

“The Lexarius platform transforms leadership learning from theory into lived experience,” said Philipp Meyer-Doyle, Associate Professor of Strategy, INSEAD. “In my executive programmes, participants use the Leading Complex Change and Leading AI Transformation modules to engage directly with the human complexities of leadership – navigating tension, ambiguity and real-world decision-making. The collaboration with the Lexarius team has been exceptional, combining academic rigour with cutting-edge experiential design leveraging the latest in AI.”

Lexarius plans to further expand its experiential learning portfolio in the second half of 2026, with additional programmes currently in development across leadership, financial services, customer experience and behavioural skills training.

About Lexarius

Lexarius is a global AI-powered experiential learning platform that enables organisations to develop leadership, sales, coaching and communication capabilities through AI roleplays co-developed with INSEAD faculty and industry experts. The platform combines artificial intelligence, behavioural science and experiential learning design to help professionals build real-world capability through practice. Programmes are delivered in more than 20 languages across multiple markets.