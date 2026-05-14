Sentinel Cyber Security Announces QTLE Integration

Sentinel Cyber Security LLC, (“Sentinel Cyber Security”) a full-suite provider of hardware and software for in-depth network forensics, today announced a strategic integration with QTLE, LLC (“QTLE”) to incorporate cutting-edge post quantum-safe encryption technology into its cybersecurity platform. This collaboration represents a leap-ahead advancement in protecting real-time, global digital ecosystems against increasingly sophisticated cyber threats.

The integration of QTLE’s post quantum-safe encryption technology enhances Sentinel Cyber Security’s ability to deliver advanced incident response solutions that are poised to withstand emerging threats. By leveraging post quantum-safe encryption protocols, the integrated solution ensures unparalleled data transparency and secure communications in transit and at rest.

“Cybersecurity is entering a new era where traditional encryption methods are no longer sufficient,” said Tony Shala the CEO of Sentinel Cyber Security. “We chose QTLE’s solution to position us at the forefront of innovation, enabling us to provide our clients with post quantum-safe security solutions that safeguard their most critical assets.”

Through this partnership, both companies aim to accelerate the adoption of post quantum-safe technologies to secure enterprise networks and supply chains across key industries, including National Security, critical infrastructure and global commercial markets.

Delivering Post-Quantum Safe Time Lock Encryption Solution Across the Platform

Sentinel Cyber Security will leverage QTLE across key capabilities:

Trustless Management: QTLE adds a new layer of blockchain-based peer-to-peer networking. Combined with QTLE, Sentinel delivers a decentralized solution providing bespoke security measures from discovery through remediation.

QTLE adds a new layer of blockchain-based peer-to-peer networking. Combined with QTLE, Sentinel delivers a decentralized solution providing bespoke security measures from discovery through remediation. Client-Side Encryption: Data can be encrypted locally by the sender. Decryption keys are distributed across a permissioned blockchain— utilizing post quantum-safe encryption.

Data can be encrypted locally by the sender. Decryption keys are distributed across a permissioned blockchain— utilizing post quantum-safe encryption. Persistent Encryption in Workflows: Sentinel offers persistent and time locked block-chain based encryption options directly within real-time security operations workflows.

Sentinel offers persistent and time locked block-chain based encryption options directly within real-time security operations workflows. ArgusSense Enterprise Integration: QTLE is accessible via Sentinel’s ArgusSense Enterprise offering, enabling enterprises to deploy security agents with post-quantum encryption and governance directly within the ArgusSense platform. This integration is now available, providing organizations immediate access to enhanced security capabilities.

Gabor Hellner, co-founder and CEO of QTLE stated: “this collaboration with Sentinel Cyber Security marks a pivotal step in bringing blockchain-based time locked encryption to the mainstream cybersecurity market; together, we are creating a powerful security framework that addresses both present-day risks and the challenges of tomorrow.”

About Sentinel Cyber Security, LLC

Sentinel Cyber Security, LLC is a premier cybersecurity firm specializing in advanced threat protection, zero-trust architecture, and next-generation security solutions. The company serves clients across government, defense, and commercial sectors, delivering innovative technologies that ensure operational resilience and data integrity.

Media Contact

Name: Tony Shala | Email: info@sentinelcybersecurity.us | Organization: Sentinel Cyber Security LLC | Website: www.sentinelcybersecurity.us

About QTLE, LLC

QTLE, LLC is a pioneer in post quantum encryption technologies, focused on developing secure communication frameworks that protect against both classical and quantum-based cyber threats. Its solutions are designed to enable organizations to transition seamlessly into a post quantum-secure future.

For inquiries, partnerships, or more information about Sentinel Cyber Security LLC and its quantum-resilient solutions email them at info@sentinelcybersecurity.us and visit their Sentinel Cyber Security LLC website .

Media Contact

Name: Gabor Hellner | Email: info@qtle.com | Organization: QTL Encryption, LLC | Website: www.qtle.com