Australian Naturopathic Doctor Debut Book Hits No.1 on Amazon in Multiple Categories Within First Week

The debut book from Australian naturopathic doctor and functional medicine practitioner Jarrod Cooper ND has reached #1 Best Seller status on Amazon in three health categories within its first week of release, drawing attention from both patients and practitioners seeking new approaches to chronic illness recovery.

Released on April 27, 2026 through Hierarchy Press, The Healing Hierarchy: Restore Function. Rebuild Your Body. ranked #1 in Holistic Medicine, #1 in Chronic Fatigue Syndrome and Fibromyalgia, and #1 in Naturopathy. The title also received Amazon’s Best New Release badge during launch week.

Available in Kindle, paperback, hardcover, and audiobook formats, the book introduces a structured clinical framework designed to help individuals understand why many chronic health protocols fail despite significant effort, testing, and treatment.

A Clinical Framework Built From Complex Chronic Illness Cases

Jarrod Cooper ND has spent more than a decade working with patients experiencing complex chronic symptoms that often persist despite consultations with multiple practitioners. Through his Perth based practice, Advanced Functional Medicine , Cooper has worked with individuals reporting fatigue, digestive dysfunction, brain fog, poor sleep, hormonal issues, and unexplained inflammatory symptoms despite receiving normal laboratory results.

According to Cooper, the common pattern was not necessarily incorrect treatment, but incorrect sequencing.

“The right treatment at the wrong time will make you worse. That is the single most important principle in functional medicine, and almost nobody follows it,” said Cooper.

That observation became the foundation for The Healing Hierarchy, which presents a four level framework focused on addressing health concerns in a specific clinical order before progressing into more advanced interventions.

The framework outlined in the book includes:

Crisis Stabilisation, focused on blood sugar regulation, sleep quality, nervous system support, and foundational recovery factors.

Gut Restoration, centered on microbiome balance, gastrointestinal repair, and addressing infections and digestive dysfunction.

Biochemistry and Detox, examining methylation, nutrient status, detoxification pathways, and biochemical imbalances.

Hormones and Optimisation, addressing thyroid function, adrenal health, sex hormones, longevity, and performance related health goals.

The book also introduces concepts such as the “Sensitization Threshold,” described as the point where the body becomes increasingly reactive and less resilient, and the “Essential Trilogy,” a group of advanced diagnostic tests intended to identify patterns that standard assessments may overlook.

Addressing a Growing Population of High Performing Professionals With Chronic Symptoms

The Healing Hierarchy was written primarily for adults between the ages of 35 and 60 who maintain healthy lifestyles but continue experiencing persistent symptoms.

The book discusses individuals who eat well, exercise regularly, use supplements, and seek medical care, yet still struggle with declining energy, poor cognitive performance, digestive issues, and disrupted sleep.

“I wrote this book for the patients I see every week who have done everything right and are still unwell,” Cooper said.

“Most people are not failing from lack of effort. They are failing from doing the right things in the wrong order.”

Cooper argues that many treatment approaches move too quickly into advanced protocols involving hormones, supplements, genetics, or restrictive diets before stabilising foundational physiological systems.

“If your food list keeps shrinking, your body is not healing. That is not a signal to restrict further. It is a signal that something upstream needs attention,” he said.

The book positions this sequencing model as a way to reduce unnecessary complexity for patients who have become overwhelmed by conflicting health advice and repeated treatment failures.

Recognition From Industry Authors and Health Publishing Professionals

The release has also attracted endorsements from established voices in the health and functional medicine sectors.

Dr. Izabella Wentz, PharmD, New York Times bestselling author of Hashimoto’s Protocol, described the book as a practical and structured resource for patients and practitioners.

“In The Healing Hierarchy, Dr. Cooper offers a refreshingly clear and practical framework for those who feel like they’re doing everything ‘right,’ yet still struggling with persistent symptoms. Rather than offering another rigid protocol, this book provides a thoughtful roadmap that helps readers understand what to stabilize first and where to go from there. This is an essential guide for both patients and practitioners seeking a more strategic, sustainable path to true healing,” Wentz said.

Elizabeth Caleca, judge for the Eric Hoffer Awards in the Health category, also praised the accessibility and quality of the book.

“In my capacity as judge for the Eric Hoffer Awards in the category of Health, I’ve read up to 20 books a year in this category. This is one of the best, if not the best, I’ve read. Even with all the medical and technical language, it’s still accessible to the average reader,” Caleca said.

Cooper has also appeared on health focused podcasts and educational platforms discussing functional medicine principles, chronic illness patterns, and patient recovery frameworks.

An interview on the Izabella Wentz podcast is scheduled for release in July 2026.

Expanding Education Beyond Clinical Practice

In addition to his clinical work, Cooper is the creator of The Functional Medicine Solution, an online educational program focused on helping participants better understand chronic health conditions and functional medicine principles.

Through his educational content, consultations, and online resources, Cooper has developed an international audience seeking structured guidance around chronic illness recovery.

The official book website, The Healing Hierarchy , provides additional information about the book, launch updates, and purchasing options. The title is also available through its Amazon listing .

Additional information about Jarrod Cooper ND, including educational resources and consultation details, is available through Jarrod Cooper ND .

ABOUT JARROD COOPER ND

Jarrod Cooper ND is an Australian naturopathic doctor and functional medicine practitioner based in Perth, Western Australia. He holds a Bachelor of Health Science in Naturopathy and has spent more than a decade working with patients experiencing complex chronic health conditions.

Cooper is the founder of Advanced Functional Medicine and creator of The Functional Medicine Solution educational program. His work focuses on clinical sequencing, gut health, nervous system regulation, metabolic function, and chronic illness recovery strategies. The Healing Hierarchy: Restore Function. Rebuild Your Body. is his debut book.

Media inquiries can be directed to admin@jarrodcoopernd.com . The company maintains an active presence across social platforms including Facebook , and Instagram , where educational updates and announcements are regularly shared.

“Your body was never broken. It was healing in the wrong order.”