Gardiyan Announces Strategic Partnership with QTLE to Integrate Time Lock Encryption

Gardiyan, a global technology company specializing in network infrastructure management and centralized system control, today announced a strategic partnership with QTLE to integrate advanced time lock encryption technology into its enterprise platform. This collaboration marks a significant step in enhancing secure data transmission and supporting the protection of critical infrastructure within increasingly complex digital ecosystems.

Advancing Secure Infrastructure Management

The integration of QTLE’s time lock encryption technology strengthens Gardiyan’s ability to deliver secure and scalable solutions designed to address both current cybersecurity challenges and emerging risks. By incorporating encryption that restricts data access until a predefined time, the joint solution enhances data confidentiality, secure communications, and operational control across enterprise environments.

This approach provides an additional layer of protection beyond conventional encryption methods, ensuring that sensitive information remains inaccessible until authorized conditions are met. The integration aligns with Gardiyan’s broader objective of delivering centralized, high-performance infrastructure management solutions for large-scale organizations.

Executive Perspective

“The integration of QTLE’s encryption technology reflects our commitment to advancing secure and future-ready infrastructure solutions,” said Bora Avci, Gardiyan’s co-founder. “This partnership supports our ongoing expansion into the United States and strengthens our ability to meet the evolving security needs of enterprise clients.”

Industry Impact and Adoption

QTLE’s encryption framework is based on a combination of cryptographic techniques and distributed blockchain technology. Its time lock encryption system enables secure, irreversible data transmission that automatically becomes accessible at a designated future moment.

Through this partnership, Gardiyan and QTLE aim to support adoption of advanced encryption technologies across key industries, including finance, healthcare, government, and large-scale enterprise environments. The combined capabilities are particularly relevant for use cases involving secure document exchange, compliance-driven workflows, and time-sensitive communications.

Jozsef Szamosfalvi, co-founder of QTLE stated, “This collaboration with Gardiyan enables the integration of time-based encryption into enterprise infrastructure systems. Together, the companies are addressing both current security requirements and future challenges related to data protection.”

Key Features of the Combined Offering

The combined offering will deliver:

Time lock encryption for controlled data access

Secure transmission of sensitive information

Integration across enterprise infrastructure systems

Support for compliance with evolving data protection standards

Commitment to Innovation and Global Expansion

This partnership reinforces Gardiyan’s commitment to innovation, global growth, and leadership in the IT infrastructure management sector. By integrating QTLE’s encryption capabilities, Gardiyan continues to expand its technology ecosystem while strengthening its presence in the United States market.

The collaboration also reflects a shared focus on developing solutions that address the increasing complexity of global digital operations. By aligning their expertise, Gardiyan and QTLE aim to provide enterprise clients with reliable and secure infrastructure management tools.

About Gardiyan

Gardiyan is a global technology company delivering end-to-end solutions for network infrastructure management and centralized system control across complex enterprise environments. With operations in the United States and Romania, the company provides services ranging from endpoint management to monitoring large-scale network topologies.

As a certified research and development center, Gardiyan integrates emerging technologies such as big data analytics and Internet of Things frameworks into its enterprise solutions, supporting global organizations in maintaining operational efficiency and data integrity.

Media Contact

Name: Bora Avci | Email: usa@gardiyan.com | Organization: Gardiyan | Website: www.gardiyan.com

About QTLE

QTLE is a technology provider specializing in time lock encryption solutions based on cryptographic and blockchain technologies. Its platform enables secure data transmission by ensuring that encrypted content remains inaccessible until a predefined future time.

The company’s distributed system architecture supports secure, trustless operations and is accessible across web, mobile, and desktop platforms for both enterprise and individual users. Check out Gardiyan website or www.qtle.com and contact directly through their email at usa@gardiyan.com.

Media Contact

Name: Jozsef Szamosfalvi | Email: info@qtle.com | Organization: QTLE | Website: www.qtle.com