UK floated a UK‑EU single market for goods as part of Brexit reset talks

UK officials suggested creating a single market for goods trade with the EU as an option for the next phase of post‑Brexit negotiations, a proposal briefly raised to EU counterparts and industry, the BBC understands. The idea signalled greater ambition for closer economic ties, but EU scepticism and ongoing talks on food, farm and energy trade mean the proposal has not been advanced as a formal negotiating position.

What was proposed

UK officials put forward an option that would allow frictionless trade within a UK‑EU single market for all goods.

That proposal was one of a range of options the UK presented to the EU in recent months, according to industry figures briefed on the discussions.

EU and industry reaction

The European Commission did not comment directly on the UK proposal but said it “see[s] scope to deepen” industrial and defence cooperation while noting separate issues such as Ukraine loan talks.

Industry groups briefed by UK officials reported EU pushback, noting the scale of the ask and likely incompatibility with existing UK red lines, including on freedom of movement.

Context and timing

The proposal surfaced as Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Chancellor Rachel Reeves have publicly pushed for a closer economic relationship with the EU ahead of a planned summit in July.

The government says conversations with the EU are ongoing and that a range of options was tabled; it did not confirm specific proposal details.

Legal and parliamentary route

The recent King’s Speech announced a European Partnership Bill, intended to provide a mechanism for aligning UK and EU law in negotiated sectors such as food trade.

Officials could use that legislative route to align laws in additional sectors if parties agree, the government suggested.

Drivers and constraints

Some UK ministers believe shifts in US posture toward Europe might encourage more flexible thinking in EU capitals about reintegration opportunities.

Observers note significant political and practical constraints remain, and the EU has shown scepticism about a sweeping single‑market arrangement that goes beyond current negotiation lines.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

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