Anasirket Passes 250 UK Company Formations as Dorsko Limited Approaches Its Third Anniversary

Anasirket , the UK company formation platform operated by Dorsko Limited, has announced that more than 250 United Kingdom limited companies have been registered through its service for entrepreneurs based in Türkiye. The milestone comes as Dorsko Limited approaches its third anniversary, having been incorporated in England and Wales on August 30, 2023.

The platform helps entrepreneurs establish UK limited companies that support international business activities, particularly for e-commerce sellers, software developers, freelancers, and digital service providers working with clients outside Türkiye.

According to the company, many founders seek a UK business structure because it is widely recognized by international clients, payment providers, and online marketplaces while offering a straightforward incorporation process.

“Most founders who come to Anasirket are not looking for something complicated,” said Yunus Emre Fındık, founder of Dorsko Limited. “They run an e-commerce store, a software studio or a freelance practice, and their customers are abroad. A UK limited company provides a familiar structure for international business, and our goal is to make that process clear and accessible in Turkish.”

The company highlights several factors that continue to make UK company formation attractive to international entrepreneurs. These include no minimum share capital requirement, permission for non-UK residents to serve as directors and shareholders, electronic incorporation, public Companies House records, and English-language corporate documents that support cross-border trade.

As Dorsko Limited approaches its third year, the wider group includes registered entities in the United Kingdom, Estonia, the United States, and Türkiye. Anasirket says this international presence helps it advise founders according to their specific business needs rather than promoting one jurisdiction for every client.

The company also stresses that incorporation is only the first step. UK companies must meet ongoing compliance duties, including filing annual accounts and confirmation statements, keeping company information accurate, and completing relevant tax registrations with HM Revenue & Customs to remain compliant throughout their operations.

“The part that is most often underestimated is the calendar that starts after formation,” Fındık added. “A company that is registered correctly but never filed is a problem waiting to happen. Every client is guided through the key compliance deadlines from the beginning.”

Looking ahead, Anasirket says it will continue expanding its post-incorporation support by offering services such as filing reminders, registered office solutions, and accounting coordination for businesses operating internationally.

About Anasirket

Anasirket is a UK company formation and corporate services platform operated by Dorsko Limited, a company registered in England and Wales under company number 15104126. The platform assists entrepreneurs in Türkiye with registering and maintaining UK companies while providing guidance in Turkish.

For more information, visit: https://anasirket.com/ingiltere/