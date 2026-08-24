DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

Latest News Newsbreak

Anasirket Passes 250 UK Company Formations as Dorsko Limited Approaches Its Third Anniversary

ByEthan Lin

Aug 24, 2026

Anasirket, the UK company formation platform operated by Dorsko Limited, has announced that more than 250 United Kingdom limited companies have been registered through its service for entrepreneurs based in Türkiye. The milestone comes as Dorsko Limited approaches its third anniversary, having been incorporated in England and Wales on August 30, 2023.

The platform helps entrepreneurs establish UK limited companies that support international business activities, particularly for e-commerce sellers, software developers, freelancers, and digital service providers working with clients outside Türkiye.

According to the company, many founders seek a UK business structure because it is widely recognized by international clients, payment providers, and online marketplaces while offering a straightforward incorporation process.

“Most founders who come to Anasirket are not looking for something complicated,” said Yunus Emre Fındık, founder of Dorsko Limited. “They run an e-commerce store, a software studio or a freelance practice, and their customers are abroad. A UK limited company provides a familiar structure for international business, and our goal is to make that process clear and accessible in Turkish.”

The company highlights several factors that continue to make UK company formation attractive to international entrepreneurs. These include no minimum share capital requirement, permission for non-UK residents to serve as directors and shareholders, electronic incorporation, public Companies House records, and English-language corporate documents that support cross-border trade.

As Dorsko Limited approaches its third year, the wider group includes registered entities in the United Kingdom, Estonia, the United States, and Türkiye. Anasirket says this international presence helps it advise founders according to their specific business needs rather than promoting one jurisdiction for every client.

The company also stresses that incorporation is only the first step. UK companies must meet ongoing compliance duties, including filing annual accounts and confirmation statements, keeping company information accurate, and completing relevant tax registrations with HM Revenue & Customs to remain compliant throughout their operations.

“The part that is most often underestimated is the calendar that starts after formation,” Fındık added. “A company that is registered correctly but never filed is a problem waiting to happen. Every client is guided through the key compliance deadlines from the beginning.”

Looking ahead, Anasirket says it will continue expanding its post-incorporation support by offering services such as filing reminders, registered office solutions, and accounting coordination for businesses operating internationally.

About Anasirket

Anasirket is a UK company formation and corporate services platform operated by Dorsko Limited, a company registered in England and Wales under company number 15104126. The platform assists entrepreneurs in Türkiye with registering and maintaining UK companies while providing guidance in Turkish.

For more information, visit: https://anasirket.com/ingiltere/

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

Related News

Ishikawa Travel Highlights Japanese Prefecture Named Among the 20 Best Places to Travel in 2026
Aug 26, 2026 Ethan Lin
Momentum Group Advances a New Approach to Leadership Navigation in the Age of AI
Aug 26, 2026 Ethan Lin
NYC Personal Injury Law Firm Daniella Levi & Associates Secures More Than $1.3 Million in Recent Client Settlements
Aug 26, 2026 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2026 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801