Wade Price, Nashville Realtor, Brings 20 Years of Rental Property Ownership Experience to Buyers, Sellers, and Investors

Wade Price , a REALTOR® with eXp Realty, is building a Middle Tennessee practice on a foundation most agents do not have: more than two decades of owning and managing rental property before ever holding a license.

Price relocated to Nashville in 2020, joined eXp Realty, and has since sold 50+ homes across the metro. What he brought with him was 20+ years on the ownership side — collecting rent, managing tenants, funding repairs, and underwriting purchases with his own capital.

“I look forward to serving many clients and using my investment experience to help others enjoy the benefits of owning real estate,” Price says.

Why Ownership Experience Changes the Advice

Most agents analyze a property from the outside. An owner has lived with the consequences of the analysis — the roof that failed in year three, the rent that did not cover the note, the unit that sat vacant through a slow season.

That history shows up in practical ways. When a buyer asks whether a duplex will cash-flow, Price has run those numbers on his own properties. When a first-time buyer worries about deferred maintenance, he has paid for it himself. When a client weighs whether to hold or sell, he has made that call on his own portfolio.

For investor-minded buyers in a market like Nashville, that perspective is a different kind of resource than listing access. For first-time and move-up buyers, it translates into plain guidance about what a property will actually cost to own — not just what it costs to buy.

Client feedback reflects the service side of the same approach. One first-time homebuyer highlighted his steady communication, patience, and professionalism, noting he stayed in constant contact with the lender and made a potentially stressful process feel manageable.

A Competitive Market That Rewards Preparation

Nashville remains one of the most closely watched markets in the Southeast, drawing local buyers, relocating households, and investors at the same time. Conditions vary substantially between submarkets — East Nashville, Green Hills, The Gulch, Bellevue, and Donelson each behave differently, and the surrounding counties behave differently again.

Price’s practice covers that spread, with dedicated community resources for ten Middle Tennessee markets and search tools organized around how buyers actually shop: one-story homes , homes with pools , homes with acreage , new construction , waterfront homes , and golf communities .

Communities Served

Nashville · Franklin · Brentwood · Hendersonville · Mt. Juliet · Murfreesboro · Gallatin · Spring Hill · Columbia · Clarksville

REALTOR® Background and Credentials

As a REALTOR® with eXp Realty, licensed since 2021 after relocating to Nashville in 2020, I bring both local market expertise and more than 20 years of experience owning and managing rental properties. I have helped clients buy and sell more than 50 homes and currently own and manage a portfolio of 15 properties comprising 22 living units. As a member of the National Association of REALTORS®, with brokerage license #359543, I provide client first service supported by skilled negotiation and a strong understanding of the Middle Tennessee real estate market. My market coverage includes Nashville and nine surrounding Middle Tennessee communities, allowing me to serve clients with knowledgeable, locally focused guidance throughout the region.

Working With Wade Price

Buyers can run an advanced search , try the AI smart search , explore the map search , browse newest listings and featured listings , check open houses , review market reports , or estimate payments with the mortgage calculator .

Sellers can request a free home valuation .

Buyers can also register for listing alerts or contact Wade Price directly.

About Wade Price

Wade Price is a REALTOR® with eXp Realty serving Nashville and surrounding Middle Tennessee communities. He has owned and managed rental property for more than 20 years and currently holds 15 properties comprising 22 living units.

After relocating to Nashville in 2020, he pursued his goal of becoming a licensed agent and joined eXp Realty, where he now applies both market knowledge and ownership experience to help clients buy, sell, and invest. He is a member of the National Association of REALTORS® and has sold 50+ homes.

His practice emphasizes client-first service, skilled negotiation, and practical guidance for buyers, sellers, and investors. Learn more at WadePriceHomes.com .

Additional Resources

Additional information and resources are available through WadePriceHomes.com , including the About Wade Price page , Contact page , Free Home Valuation , Videos , Blog , and Register for Listing Alerts. Verified profiles and directory listings are also available through Google Business Profile , Zillow , Realtor.com , LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram , YouTube through the Nashville Tennessee Living channel , Yelp , and Apple Maps. These resources provide additional information about Wade Price’s real estate services, market expertise, property listings, client resources, and professional profiles.

Wade Price, REALTOR® eXp Realty | License #359543 701 Hart Ave Nashville, TN 37206 Phone: 256-749-4060 Email: wade@wadepricehomes.com Website: WadePriceHomes.com Office location: Google Business Profile