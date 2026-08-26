Underwood Law Firm Addresses the Legal Challenges of Forced Property Sales in California Co-Ownership Disputes

According to CoBuy, 31.5% of US home purchases involve co-buyers, which means that 64 million Americans co-own a home. At the time of purchase, co-owners may be amenable and agreeable to the terms, and they may be supportive of what’s done with the property.

However, things often change down the line, such as changing financial situations, rising property values, relationship breakdowns, or disagreements over expenses and management. This can lead to one co-owner wanting to sell and access their share of the property’s equity while the other still wants to live in the home or continue investing in it.

This can lead to sticky situations, and Underwood Law is highlighting the legal considerations that California property owners need to understand, especially when co-owners can’t reach an agreement on how and when a property should be sold.

Not only are legal issues already complicated enough, co-owner disagreements can arise between not only family members, but also unmarried couples, business partners, and investors. And it isn’t as simple as just one party walking away from the arrangement whenever they want.

What’s fortunate is that there are legal ways to reach a resolution if continued co-ownership isn’t feasible anymore. Underwood Law Firm focuses on partition actions and co-ownership disputes regarding California real estate, as this helps parties get much-needed resolution. A partition action can involve a sale of the property and distribution of the proceeds according to each party’s respective ownership interests.

Litigation isn’t the only path, though. Co-owners may be able to negotiate a voluntary sale or purchase one owner’s interest through a buyout. Other mutual agreements are possible as well.

These routes may all be legally complicated, and Underwood Law Firm aims to clarify co-ownership disputes for those caught in them. When the parties have very different ideas about what the property is worth or what should happen next, its attorneys assist with a strategic approach. Co-owners can understand their rights and think about whether negotiation, mediation, a buyout, or litigation may be what’s best for everyone moving forward.

Underwood Law Firm focuses its practice on partition actions, as well as real estate litigation and complex co-ownership disputes in California. Its attorneys have represented property owners in not only residential disagreements, but also those in commercial, industrial, and other real estate.

Co-owners who are facing heated conversations regarding the future of their properties may find legal guidance beneficial before making major decisions. Underwood Law Firm works with California property owners to develop personalized strategies for resolving disputes and protecting their interests.