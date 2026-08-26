Apple Launches M6 Mac Mini With Faster AI Performance and $899 Starting Price

Apple has introduced a new Mac Mini powered by its M6 processor, with the base model starting at $899. The company says the desktop delivers four times the AI performance of the M4 model, while storage and graphics performance are twice as fast.

The base M6 Mac Mini includes 256GB of storage and 16GB of RAM. It is available for preorder now and will begin shipping on September 22.

M6 and M5 Pro Models Offer More Processing Power

The M6 processor has a 12-core CPU and 12-core GPU, compared with the 10-core CPU and 10-core GPU in the M4. Apple is also offering a Mac Mini powered by the M5 Pro chip, starting at $1,699 with 512GB of storage and 24GB of RAM.

The standard M5 Pro configuration includes a 15-core CPU and 16-core GPU. Buyers can upgrade it to an 18-core CPU and 20-core GPU.

Both Mac Mini variants support Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6 and include a 2.5Gb Ethernet port. Users can also upgrade to a 10Gb Ethernet connection.

The new Mac Mini models will begin shipping on September 22 with macOS 27 and Siri AI.

Mac Mini Pricing Changes From Previous Models

Mac Mini systems have gained attention among technology enthusiasts over the past year for running local AI agents such as OpenClaw and Hermes. Earlier this year, some units were being sold at marked-up prices on platforms including eBay as demand increased.

Apple discontinued its previous entry-level Mac Mini earlier this year. That model included 256GB of storage and retailed for $599, while Apple had since been offering an M4 version with 512GB of storage for $799 as its base model.

Apple Also Updates Mac Studio

Alongside the Mac Mini, Apple released new Mac Studio models powered by the M5 Max and M5 Ultra chips. The M5 Max model starts at $2,499, while the M5 Ultra version starts at $5,499.

The base M5 Max Mac Studio comes with 36GB of unified memory and 512GB of storage. The M5 Ultra base model includes 96GB of unified memory and 1TB of storage.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

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