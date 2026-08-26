Apple Introduces M6 and M5 Ultra Chips for New Mac Mini and Mac Studio

Apple has introduced its new M6 and M5 Ultra processors, which power the latest Mac Mini and Mac Studio models. The M6 targets broader Mac users with improved on-device AI performance, while the M5 Ultra is designed for heavier professional workloads such as 3D rendering, visual effects, and running large AI models.

Apple says the M5 Ultra and M6 deliver substantial gains in compute and AI performance compared with earlier Apple silicon. The new Macs are available for preorder, with Mac Mini shipments beginning after September 22.

M6 Brings More AI Compute to the Mac Mini

Built on a 2-nanometer process, the M6 combines a new CPU architecture, two additional CPU and GPU cores, a dual 16-core Neural Engine, and increased unified memory bandwidth. Its 12-core CPU adds two cores over the M5, while peak GPU compute for AI is nearly 30% higher.

Apple said the performance increase can speed up prompt processing when users run large language models directly on their devices. Developers can also use Apple’s frameworks to run and fine-tune AI models locally while distributing workloads across the CPU, GPU, and Neural Engine.

The new Mac Mini starts at $899 with 256GB of storage and 16GB of RAM. Apple says its AI performance is four times that of the M4 model, while storage and graphics performance are twice as fast.

Apple is also offering an M5 Pro Mac Mini starting at $1,699 with 512GB of storage and 24GB of RAM. Both versions support Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, and 2.5Gb Ethernet, with an optional 10Gb Ethernet upgrade.

M5 Ultra Targets Higher-End AI and Creative Workloads

Apple describes the M5 Ultra as its most powerful chip to date. It combines two dual-die M5 Max chips into Apple’s first quad-die processor, with configurations reaching a 36-core CPU and 80-core GPU.

The chip provides 1.2TB/s of unified memory bandwidth, 50% more than the M3 Ultra released about a year and a half earlier. Apple positions it for compute-intensive workloads including complex 3D rendering, visual effects, and large AI models.

The new Mac Studio starts at $2,499 with an M5 Max chip and $5,499 with M5 Ultra. The base M5 Max configuration includes 36GB of unified memory and 512GB of storage, while the M5 Ultra model starts with 96GB of unified memory and 1TB of storage.

Apple says its developer tools can automatically optimize AI workloads across the CPU, GPU, and Neural Engine. Developers can also use Apple Foundation Models, App Intents, or proprietary AI models to run workloads entirely on-device.

Featured image credits: Apple

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