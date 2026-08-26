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Wildeway Launches Natural Bar Soap Line Dedicated to Preserving American Wilderness Hotspots

ByEthan Lin

Aug 26, 2026

Wildeway, an all-natural bar soap brand founded by outdoor enthusiasts, officially launched its debut collection today. Designed to bridge everyday self-care with environmental stewardship, the brand introduces nine handmade soaps inspired by iconic outdoor adventure regions across the United States. Through a mission-driven giving model, Wildeway directly connects individual bar purchases to the regional conservation organizations dedicated to protecting those wild landscapes.

Wildeway was founded in Utah out of a desire to solve two connected issues: the overwhelming prevalence of synthetic chemicals and misleading labels in personal care products, and the ongoing need to preserve the natural spaces where outdoor memories are made. Rather than relying on confusing chemical formulations disguised with earthy branding, Wildeway crafts formulas tailored for trail-worn skin without compromising skin health or the planet.

Each soap is handmade in small batches in the United States using pure, recognizable ingredients formulated for all skin types. The bars are designed to evoke the aromas and spirit of iconic landscapes while arriving in sustainable packaging with clear ingredient transparency.

Wildeway pledges one percent of its total revenue to environmental nonprofits. At launch, seven of the nine soap varieties are directly paired with a dedicated regional partner:

  • Appalachian Spring supports Appalachian Conservation Corps (Appalachian Region)
  • Denali Mint supports Denali Education Center (Alaska)
  • Glacier Falls supports Glacier National Park Conservancy (Montana)
  • Ojai Morning supports Ojai Valley Land Conservancy (Southern California)
  • Sanibel Citrus supports Sanibel-Captiva Conservation Foundation (Southwest Florida)
  • Waimea Breeze supports Hawaiʻi Land Trust (Hawaiʻi)
  • Wasatch Mist supports Summit Land Conservancy (Utah)

The remaining two launch fragrances, Olympic Lavender and Cocoa Beach, temporarily divide their charitable contributions equally among the seven established non-profit partners while formal matches are established in their respective areas.

Wildeway products are designed to deliver a deep, effective cleanse that handles the dirt and sweat of rigorous adventures while leaving skin nourished. By tying every bath or shower ritual back to the preservation of public lands, coastline preserves, and national parks, the brand ensures consumers can protect the wild places they love with every wash.

The complete nine-bar collection is available for purchase immediately online. Individual bars retail for $9.00, and customers can take advantage of a subscribe-and-save program for a 10% discount on recurring orders.

About Wildeway

Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, Wildeway creates small-batch, all-natural bar soaps inspired by America’s iconic outdoor adventure regions. Dedicated to cleaner ingredients, cleaner bodies, and a cleaner world, the company commits one percent of all revenue to regional nonprofit organizations working to protect and restore wild lands.

For more information, please refer to the contact details below.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

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