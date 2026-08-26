New Day Construction Expands Bellevue Presence With a New Kitchen and Bath Showroom

New Day Construction opens its first company-owned Bellevue Showroom, inviting eastside homeowners to explore kitchen remodeling options in person.

BELLEVUE, Wash., Aug. 27, 2026 — New Day Construction, a family-owned design-build remodeling firm serving Bellevue and the Greater Seattle area, has opened its first company-owned kitchen and bathroom showroom at 1850 130th Ave NE in Bellevue. The company invested nearly $1 million and three months of work into creating a space where homeowners can see completed kitchen displays, handle materials, test hardware and mechanisms, and make informed selections before committing to decisions that will shape their remodel.

The Bellevue showroom becomes New Day Construction’s fourth active location, joining its offices in Kirkland, Lake Stevens, and Mukilteo.

Before opening the showroom, New Day Construction spent years arranging visits to former clients’ homes so prospective customers could see completed kitchens in person. Past clients generously gave their time, but the approach was not scalable.

“Our clients were constantly asking to see our work in person, and our past clients were always generous enough to help us out. It worked, but it wasn’t a long-term solution,” said Peter Kravchuk, CEO of New Day Construction. “We spent three months designing and building out this space so homeowners can walk in, see finished examples of our kitchens, compare countertops and backsplashes in person, open a soft-close drawer, and actually feel the difference between hardware at different price points before construction begins.”

The showroom features completed kitchen displays with countertops, backsplashes, cabinetry options, finishes, and layout ideas. Special attention has been given to functional hardware and interior storage systems, details homeowners often do not experience until installation. Displays include Blum lift systems, European soft-close hardware with side-by-side comparisons across different price points, cabinet storage solutions for wine, dishware, and pantry organization in both modern and traditional styles, and wireless charging technology integrated directly into countertops. New Day Construction works with brands including Cambria, Kohler, Waypoint, and James Hardie.

For families planning a remodel, decisions made in the showroom can translate directly into fewer surprises during construction. When materials, hardware, and layouts are finalized before demolition begins, there is less potential for change orders, helping projects stay closer to their original timelines and budgets.

“Families come in with a Pinterest board and leave with a plan that can actually be built,” said Serjay Kravchuk, Client Relations Manager at New Day Construction. “Several homeowners have told us they visited other remodeling companies that operate out of traditional offices before coming to us. The showroom lets us move straight into the decisions that will shape the finished space.”

The showroom is located within Bellevue’s design district along 130th Avenue NE. The New Day Construction team brings more than 21 years of combined experience and has completed more than 250 projects throughout the region. The company operates under Washington State contractor license NEWDADC823QR and received Best of Houzz Service awards in 2023 and 2024.

Most kitchen remodeling projects take approximately six to 10 weeks to complete, while bathroom remodels typically take three to six weeks. Homeowners in Bellevue and across the Eastside who are planning a kitchen or bathroom remodel are invited to visit the showroom for a consultation.

About New Day Construction

New Day Construction is a family-owned design-build remodeling company serving Bellevue, the Eastside, and the Greater Seattle area. The company specializes in kitchen and bathroom remodeling, whole-home renovations, home additions, ADU construction, custom homes, and siding replacement.

New Day Construction is fully licensed, insured, and bonded and operates under Washington State contractor license NEWDADC823QR. The company serves homeowners across 39 communities throughout the Eastside and Greater Seattle region.

Locations:

Bellevue Showroom: 1850 130th Ave NE #1, Bellevue, WA 98005

Kirkland Office: 15021 116th Pl NE, Kirkland, WA 98034

Lake Stevens Office: 11811 20th St NE, Lake Stevens, WA 98258

Mukilteo Office: 8490 WA-525, Mukilteo, WA 98275

Media Contact

Sam Brenich

Chief Marketing Officer

New Day Construction

Phone: (425) 522-5748

Email: hello@newdayconstruction.co

1850 130th Ave NE, Suite 1, Bellevue, WA 98005

newdayconstruction.co