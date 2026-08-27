Slickorps and Otto Media Discuss Fintech and Digital Ecosystem Development

Recently, Otto Media’s Singapore team, a partner of the global multi-asset trading platform Slickorps, visited Slickorps’ New York Technology Center for discussions on artificial intelligence applications, financial technology infrastructure and the future development of Southeast Asia’s digital ecosystem.

The exchange was supported by the Slickorps Ventures technical team. Slickorps Ventures provides technology research and development and infrastructure support for the Slickorps brand, with a focus on financial technology innovation, trading system development and digital service capabilities.

Slickorps Ventures Chief Executive Officer Amir Tayler and Chief Operating Officer Miller Acosta attended the exchange on behalf of the team. The visiting Otto Media Singapore management team included General Secretary Jonathan Lee Ming Xuan and Chief Legal and Compliance Officer Marcus Tan Zhi Heng.

During the afternoon session, Acosta and Tayler welcomed the Otto Media Singapore team and accompanied them on a tour of the Technology Center’s office areas.

Technical Exchange Focuses on Artificial Intelligence and Fintech Applications

During the exchange, Tayler introduced Slickorps’ efforts to build global market service capabilities and shared Slickorps Ventures’ work in artificial intelligence application research and financial technology infrastructure development.

Tayler said the company hopes to work with ecosystem partners through open collaboration to explore potential applications of artificial intelligence in financial services. He said that as AI applications continue to deepen, future industry competition will depend not only on technological innovation, but also on localized service capabilities, compliant operating systems and long-term value creation.

After the visit, the two sides held a remote video conference to discuss follow-up arrangements related to their previous strategic cooperation. Teams from both sides participated on site in New York, while Otto Media shareholder Mark and Chief Executive Officer Edwin Kertanagara joined the meeting by video link.

Mark said the previous signing of the strategic cooperation agreement in Jakarta marked an important starting point for cooperation between the two sides. He said the exchange helped both parties better understand each other’s technical capabilities and market needs. He also noted that the integration of financial technology and the media ecosystem is creating new growth opportunities worldwide, and that Slickorps Ventures’ experience in financial technology infrastructure could complement Otto Media’s regional resources.

Edwin Kertanagara stated that the Southeast Asian market is undergoing rapid digital transformation, and the combination of technical capabilities with local market understanding will become an important factor in driving industry development. Going forward, the two sides may gradually explore development opportunities in other Southeast Asian markets based on their experience in the Indonesian market.

Localized Capabilities and Compliance Systems Become Key Foundations for Regional Development

Given Southeast Asia’s multilingual, multicultural and diverse regulatory environment, both sides agreed that localized user education and market understanding are important to the implementation of financial technology services. Otto Media will draw on its regional market experience to participate in the two sides’ joint exploration of areas such as content ecosystems and user service systems.

As future cooperation potentially expands to additional Southeast Asian markets, both sides shared willingness to continue to monitor regulatory requirements and operating practices in different jurisdictions and promote cooperation within a compliance framework.

The exchange reflects a broader trend in which technology platforms and regional ecosystem partners seek to support financial technology development through complementary capabilities. As digital finance markets in Southeast Asia continue to grow, cooperation between the two sides in technology applications and localized services is expected to remain an area of focus.

About Slickorps

Slickorps is a multi-asset CFD trading platform serving international markets, with certain Slickorps-related entities providing technology research and development and infrastructure support. The platform covers CFD products related to foreign exchange, stock indices, equities, commodities and digital asset-related instruments, and continues to enhance its global market service capabilities. Certain Slickorps-related operating entities hold financial services authorizations from the Australian Securities and Investments Commission and South Africa’s Financial Sector Conduct Authority, respectively.

About Otto Media

Otto Media is a Southeast Asian media and digital services group with operations across multiple markets, including Indonesia and Singapore. The group covers business segments such as digital media, content production, and integrated marketing, and continues to serve the digital development needs of regional enterprises and brands.