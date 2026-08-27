MatchPoint NYC has introduced a new online training format to help athletes maintain their physical preparation wherever they are, expanding the sports center’s approach to continuous training and long-term athlete development.

The initiative, developed with MatchPoint NYC co-founder Dmitry Druzhinsky, addresses a practical challenge faced by competitive athletes: maintaining a consistent training routine when travel, tournaments, school schedules, weather, or other circumstances make regular visits to a sports facility difficult.

The new online format allows athletes to continue selected elements of their physical preparation remotely. The program includes aerobic conditioning, strength exercises, flexibility and mobility work, sport-specific exercises and motivational components. Athletes can access training through commonly available digital devices, giving them an additional way to stay active when they are away from their regular training environment.

“This format is designed around a simple principle: training should not have to stop when an athlete changes location,” said Dmitry Druzhinsky, co-founder of MatchPoint NYC. “For long-term athlete development, consistency matters. Online training gives athletes another tool for maintaining that consistency.”

The online format expands the MatchPoint NYC training concept beyond its physical facilities.

Built around a multisport model, MatchPoint NYC has given athletes and families access to tennis, fitness, swimming, basketball, rhythmic gymnastics, and other sports and fitness activities. The Brooklyn facility was created to bring different aspects of athletic and family recreation together in one environment.

Druzhinsky’s latest initiative adds a digital component to that model.

The online format is not intended to replace in-person coaching, court time, or direct interaction with trainers. Instead, it provides athletes with an additional option for maintaining physical preparation between in-person sessions.

This distinction is particularly relevant for athletes whose schedules require frequent travel.

A tennis player competing in tournaments may spend days or weeks away from a home training facility. A student-athlete may face changing academic schedules. Families may travel during school breaks, while weather or other circumstances can also disrupt regular training.

With an online option, athletes can continue working on elements of their physical preparation without being physically present at MatchPoint NYC.

The new initiative is also connected to Druzhinsky’s broader emphasis on long-term athlete development.

Rather than measuring an athlete’s progress exclusively through individual competitions or short-term results, the approach focuses on development over time. Technical skills, physical conditioning, mobility, endurance, and preparation are treated as components of an ongoing process.

For young athletes in particular, this approach can be important because development does not happen at the same rate for every player.

An athlete may need additional time to build strength, improve coordination or develop specific technical skills. A temporary change in competitive results does not necessarily indicate a lack of progress.

The objective of long-term athlete development is to build the foundation for future levels of competition rather than focus exclusively on the next match or tournament.

The new online format provides another way to maintain that development process when athletes are away from the facility.

The initiative also reflects the changing demands placed on athletes and their families.

Competitive sports increasingly require athletes to balance training with education, work, travel, and competition schedules. A rigid training model can make consistency difficult, particularly for athletes competing outside their home city.

Dmitry Druzhinsky’s approach is based on making training more adaptable to those circumstances.

By providing an online option, MatchPoint NYC can extend elements of its training environment beyond Brooklyn. Athletes can use digital sessions to complement their in-person preparation and maintain aspects of their routine while traveling.

For long-term athlete development, that flexibility can help reduce unnecessary interruptions in training.

At the same time, the physical sports center remains an important part of the model. In-person training provides access to courts, equipment, coaches, teammates, and real competitive environments that cannot be fully reproduced online.

The online format is therefore designed as a complement, not a substitute.

Druzhinsky’s involvement in MatchPoint NYC dates to the development of the original sports-center concept. The original facility was designed as a large multisport destination in Brooklyn, combining athletic training with fitness and family-oriented activities.

The new online initiative extends that original concept into the digital environment.

For Dmitry Druzhinsky, the objective is not simply to provide athletes with another workout option. It is to create a more continuous system in which training can remain part of an athlete’s routine despite changes in location or schedule.

That principle is central to long-term athlete development.

An athlete’s progress is built over time, through repeated training, physical preparation, and gradual improvement. The ability to continue those activities outside the traditional sports center can therefore become an important part of a flexible development model.