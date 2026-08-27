Glodon Showcases AI-Powered Quantity Takeoff at PAQS Congress 2026

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka, August 25, 2026 — As AI moves from experimentation toward practical application in quantity surveying, Glodon showcased how AI can support real-world quantity takeoff and cost management workflows at the Pacific Association of Quantity Surveyors (PAQS) Congress 2026 in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

Held from August 21 to 25 under the theme “Constructing the Evolution: Unleashing the Human Intelligence,” the congress brought together quantity surveying professionals, researchers and industry leaders to explore the future of the profession and the evolving role of digital technologies. Throughout the congress, Glodon engaged with the quantity surveying community through product demonstrations and academic discussions, bridging research and real-world practice to explore how AI can create greater value for quantity surveying.

Bringing AI into Everyday Quantity Takeoff

At the Glodon booth, the spotlight was on QuantifAI, Glodon’s next-generation AI-powered quantity takeoff solution designed to make quantity takeoff simpler, speedier and sharper.

QuantifAI brings AI into the end-to-end quantity takeoff workflow rather than applying it to isolated tasks. Covering drawing recognition, 3D modelling, quantity takeoff, model review, BOQ and output, the solution combines capabilities such as AI drawing recognition, smart rebar modelling and BIM-to-deliverable workflows to deliver substantial computational efficiency gains over manual methods.

Sharing Research on AI-Driven Cost and Bid Evaluation

Glodon also contributed to the congress’s academic programme with the paper “An AI-Driven Framework for Construction Cost and Bid Evaluation Systems.” The paper was selected for the Digital Construction, BIM and Smart Technologies session.

This paper develops an integrated AI cost solution containing intelligent quantity takeoff, AI quantity-price linkage and standardized intelligent bid evaluation. Supported by multimodal large models, graph neural networks and a GDE rule-AI dual engine, the system realizes automatic CAD drawing modeling, multi-dimensional model inspection, intelligent bill matching and full-process automated bid review. Practical project tests show the system lifts overall work efficiency by 60%–80% and stabilizes calculation accuracy above 80%. It eliminates traditional manual defects and breaks cost data silos, delivering a feasible intelligent transformation technical framework for regional construction cost management.

It also connects with a broader message shared by Glodon at PAQS: effective AI adoption in quantity surveying requires the integration of AI with industry knowledge, business workflows, data and professional software, rather than relying on general-purpose AI models alone.

Advancing Digital and Intelligent Quantity Surveying

As AI becomes more deeply integrated into quantity surveying workflows, Glodon sees its value in augmenting professional expertise rather than replacing it, helping quantity surveyors spend less time on repetitive work and focus more on analysis, judgement and value creation.

Through continued technology development, industry research and collaboration with professional communities such as PAQS, Glodon will continue exploring how AI, BIM and data can support more efficient, accurate and connected quantity surveying and cost management practices worldwide.