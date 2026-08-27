Apple Sets September 9 Event as Foldable iPhone and iPhone 18 Pro Expected

Apple will hold its next product launch event on September 9 at Apple Park in Cupertino, California, with the company using the tagline “Surprise and Shine.” The event is expected to include the iPhone 18 Pro lineup and could also bring Apple’s first foldable iPhone.

The presentation will begin at 10 a.m. PT and will be available through Apple’s website, Apple TV, and YouTube Live, according to the company’s official event announcement. It will also be Apple’s first major product event after John Ternus takes over as CEO from Tim Cook on September 1.

Foldable iPhone Could Lead New Hardware Announcements

Apple is expected to introduce the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, although reports suggest both will be relatively incremental upgrades over the iPhone 17 Pro models. The company is also widely expected to announce its first foldable iPhone, which could become one of the event’s main hardware releases.

According to TechCrunch, Apple is not expected to introduce the standard iPhone 18 at the September event. Reports indicate that the lower-priced model will instead arrive in 2027 as Apple separates its iPhone release schedule.

Apple has not confirmed any of those products in advance. Its public announcement only confirms the September 9 event and its timing.

Apple Watch and Smart Home Devices Also Expected

Apple is also expected to introduce the Apple Watch Series 12 and a new Apple Watch Ultra. Reports have additionally pointed to possible smart home products, although Apple has not confirmed which devices will appear.

The event could also provide release dates for software Apple introduced earlier this year, including iOS 27, iPadOS 27, and macOS Golden Gate.

Apple’s September event will take place eight days after Ternus becomes CEO. Cook, who has led Apple since 2011, is scheduled to step down from the chief executive role on September 1 and become executive chairman.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

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