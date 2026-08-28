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Up And Social Narrows Focus to Family and Estate Planning Law Firms After 14 Years in General Local Marketing

ByEthan Lin

Aug 28, 2026

Up And Social, founded in Boston in 2012, has narrowed its focus exclusively to family and estate planning law firm marketing after more than a decade serving local businesses across many industries.

The decision came from watching where the agency produced its best work. Family and estate planning firms share a defining trait: their clients arrive at one of the hardest moments of their lives, searching quietly and urgently, and they choose the first attorney who feels trustworthy and easy to reach. Marketing that treats those searches like retail traffic fails those firms.

“For years we could do good work for almost anyone, and that was the problem,” said Scott Bishop, founder of Up And Social. “Family law and estate planning clients are searching in a completely different emotional state than someone shopping for a contractor. Once we built everything around that, our results stopped being good and started being predictable.”

Founder Scott Bishop started the agency after seeing how much damage a poorly built website can do to a small business, a $50,000 lesson learned the hard way. That experience shaped the approach: build the foundation correctly first, then drive demand to it.

The specialization also reflects a shift in how legal clients find counsel. A growing share of prospective clients now begin with AI assistants and AI-powered search results rather than a traditional search page, and most law firm websites were never structured to be read, understood, or cited by those systems. Up And Social built its service model around that gap, focusing on the technical and content signals that determine whether a firm appears when someone asks an AI assistant for help finding an attorney.

The agency offers a free AI Visibility Report showing a firm exactly how it appears across search, local listings, reviews, and AI-driven results, along with the gaps holding it back. It serves firms nationwide from its Boston base, typically practices of two to five attorneys.

About Up And Social

Up And Social is a Boston-based growth partner for family law and estate planning firms, founded in 2012. The agency combines website development, local search, AI search visibility, content, and paid advertising into a single growth program built for small and midsize practices. More at upandsocial.com.

For more information, please refer to the contact details below.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

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