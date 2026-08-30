Nick Good Earns RealTrends Verified #1 Rank in Plano, Texas

Nick Good, owner of Nick Good – The Good Home Team, announced that The Good Home Team powered by PLACE at eXp Realty has been named the RealTrends Verified #1 real estate team in Plano, Texas, based on 2025 independently audited production data. The team closed 162 transaction sides and $65.6 million in sales volume, with the verified data cited in the company’s RealTrends announcement at NickGood.com . The recognition marks a current milestone in Good’s 22-year North Texas career and anchors a broader DFW real estate ecosystem that includes sales, property management, home services, investing, utility concierge services, and agent revenue share education.

A Career Rebuilt in a Difficult Market

Good’s business history is rooted in the 2008 financial crisis, when eight properties he had under contract terminated in the same week. The sudden shift left him without active contracts, income, or a working pipeline. After receiving a salary offer in the range of $60,000 to $65,000, he declined it on the drive home and recommitted to real estate with a different standard for activity and discipline.

“I was expecting to make a full-time income on part-time efforts. The moment I understood that, everything changed.”

Good rebuilt by focusing on expired and cancelled listings, working with sellers whose homes had already failed to sell. His first expired listing appointment in Allen, Texas led to a listing, a sale, and a buyer transaction with more than $15,000 in commissions. That skill became a foundation for the operating model he continued building across the DFW market.

Verified Production and a Six-Company DFW Ecosystem

The Good Home Team’s 2025 RealTrends Verified ranking places the Plano-based operation first locally and among ranked teams statewide and nationally. The team is also ranked #31 in Texas by volume, #33 in Texas by sides, #423 nationally by volume, and #370 nationally by sides. RealTrends Verified data is independently audited rather than self-reported, giving the ranking added significance in residential real estate production reporting.

Beyond sales, Good has developed related businesses serving the same North Texas market. Homeward Property Management supports landlords seeking full-service rental management, with additional information available through Nick Good Property Management and Homeward DFW at https://homewarddfw.com . Pro Care Home Solutions handles maintenance, make-readies, and renovations, with service details at https://procaredfw.com/ . Deep Blue Capital is Good’s real estate investment vehicle focused on income-producing DFW rental properties. Utility Direct Home Services Concierge assists tenants and homeowners with move-in utility setup at https://utility-direct.com .

Good also co-founded the Residual Agent Network, a brokerage-agnostic structure through which agents may earn revenue share based on the production of agents they attract. Results vary based on individual effort, market conditions, experience, and network production. Consumer-facing real estate resources are also available at https://www.buythegoodway.com .

Systems, Skills, and Market Discipline

The Good Home Team operates through PLACE systems, including marketing support, speed-to-lead technology, behavioral lead alerts, and weekly coaching for agent partners. Good has personally sponsored more than 220 agents into eXp Realty over seven years, while continuing to focus on lead generation, conversion skills, and repeatable operating habits rather than short-term market reactions.

“I get very comfortable with the boring. I know exactly what I need to do every single day to move my business forward. Talk to motivated sellers and buyers. Connect with agents in the community. Build relationships with business owners and landlords. None of it is complicated. Most of my competition cannot sustain the discipline to do it consistently. I can. I have for 22 years.”

His view of slower real estate markets is centered on skill development. Good uses the term skillionaires to describe agents who continue prospecting, training, and improving during difficult cycles. His market commentary and business perspective are shared through This Week in DFW Real Estate , while updates also appear on Facebook , Instagram , and LinkedIn .

“The agents who make it through down markets become skillionaires. They invest in their skill development when things are slow and come out the other side with more business, more income, and more confidence.”

One Operating Question Across Multiple Businesses

Across real estate sales, rental management, home services, investment activity, and agent education, Good applies one operating philosophy. It is based on the idea that businesses grow by solving specific problems for specific audiences in a consistent market.

“Money changes hands when problems are solved. The bigger the problem, the bigger the exchange of money. That principle drives every business I have built.”

Good’s personal brand, The Operator, is organized around three commitments: building businesses, building wealth, and building freedom. He is also the Amazon bestselling author of Six Figure Agent and a mentor to real estate professionals seeking production growth without claims of guaranteed results.

“Every morning I ask myself one question: what is the one thing within my control today that will move my business forward profitably? Not a list. Not a strategy session. One thing. That question has kept me focused and in business for 22 years while most of my competition from 2005 is gone.”

Nick Good continues to serve agents looking to scale, landlords looking for professional property management, investors evaluating North Texas real estate, and homeowners seeking reliable service providers. Public feedback about The Good Home Team can be found on Google and Trustpilot . More information about Good’s businesses and current work is available at nickgood.com . You can email directly to nick@goodshomes.com .

About Nick Good – The Good Home Team

Nick Good – The Good Home Team is a DFW-based real estate organization led by Nick Good in McKinney, Texas. Good has 22 years of North Texas real estate experience and leads The Good Home Team powered by PLACE at eXp Realty. His business ecosystem includes residential real estate sales, property management, home services, investment activity, utility concierge services, and agent revenue share education. Good is also the author of Six Figure Agent and co-host of This Week in DFW Real Estate.