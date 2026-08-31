GTA 6 Extended Look Reveals More of Lucia, Jason, Leonida and Story Gameplay

Rockstar Games has released a 26-minute extended look at Grand Theft Auto VI, giving players the most detailed official footage of the game since Trailer 2 arrived in May 2025. The presentation debuted on Netflix six hours before reaching Rockstar’s YouTube channel and official GTA VI website.

The footage was captured entirely from gameplay on PlayStation 5 and showed missions, car chases, shoot-outs, interiors, side activities, and different parts of Leonida. It arrived after a week of unauthorized gameplay leaks that Rockstar said had been difficult for the development team to see shared online.

Lucia and Jason’s Relationship Takes Center Stage

The preview spent significant time on protagonists Lucia Camino and Jason Duval, the couple at the center of GTA VI’s story. Rockstar’s official GTA VI page says the pair become caught in a criminal conspiracy across Leonida after an attempted score goes wrong.

Players will be able to switch between Lucia and Jason at different points, similar to the character-switching system used in GTA V. One sequence showed Jason lowering Lucia from an apartment window as the pair escaped a drug bust.

Developers also told IGN that player actions can affect how Lucia and Jason’s relationship develops, although players can choose not to pursue that aspect of their bond.

Leonida Shows More Detail and Variety

The extended footage showed apartments, rooftop bars, underground clubs, waterways, beaches, and other locations across Leonida, Rockstar’s fictional Florida-inspired state. Vice City, the Miami-inspired setting previously featured in the 2002 Grand Theft Auto game, remains one of its main locations.

The footage also showed a wider variety of character designs and body types among non-playable characters. Rockstar has not officially confirmed the size of the map, although YouTuber TGG said developers told him during a private preview that it is roughly twice the size of GTA V’s map.

The game retains familiar elements from previous Grand Theft Auto releases, including armed robberies, vehicle pursuits, criminal organizations, satire, and optional activities.

Rockstar Still Has Not Detailed GTA 6 Online

The extended look focused on GTA VI’s single-player story and did not reveal details about a successor to GTA Online.

GTA Online launched after GTA V in 2013 and remains an active part of the previous game more than a decade later. GTA V itself has sold more than 200 million copies, while the first two official GTA VI trailers have accumulated hundreds of millions of YouTube views.

According to Netflix, the extended look premiered globally on August 27 before its wider online release.

Grand Theft Auto VI is scheduled to launch on November 19, 2026, for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

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