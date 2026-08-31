JETOUR G700 Crosses Colombia with Ed Stafford，Validating Its All-Terrain Capability

Recently, the Colombia Episode of JETOUR’s Adventure of Extremes Season Two has officially premiered. Following the volcano-crossing expedition in Ecuador, world-renowned explorer Ed Stafford drove the JETOUR G700 deep into Colombia. Travelling from the La Guajira Desert, he traversed rainforests, river courses and coastal shorelines. Across continuously-changing natural environments, the expedition validated the G700’s all-terrain off-road capability to tackle diverse conditions.

Multiple Extreme Environments Test G700’s All-Terrain Capability

In the La Guajira Desert, soft sand puts the G700’s power delivery and control to the test on low-traction surfaces. Built on the GAIA all-terrain architecture, its intelligent four-wheel-drive system monitors road adhesion in real time and dynamically adjusts power distribution, helping convert power into traction across loose surfaces such as sand. When multiple wheels lose traction completely, the three differential locks can lock the differentials to direct full power to the wheels with available grip, enhancing the vehicle’s recovery capability in extreme conditions.

Deep in the rainforest of the world’s highest coastal mountain range, mud, potholes and natural obstacles create a continuous test of the suspension and body structure. The G700 uses a body-on-frame construction with high-strength steel accounting for 78% of the body structure, paired with air suspension and CDC adjustable dampers. Together, these systems help absorb impacts on rough terrain, while reducing the effects of underbody contact and delivering a smoother ride.

Along the Caribbean coast, steep climbs and shallow streams present new challenges. The G700’s CDM-O Super Hybrid system combines a 2.0TD engine, longitudinal 2DHT transmission and two-speed P4 motor to deliver a combined 665 kW of power and 1,135 N·m of torque, providing sustained power on demanding slopes. The G700 also offers a maximum wading depth of 970 mm, while its electrical components meet an IP68 dust- and water-resistance rating. Its maximum 3,500 kg towing capacity further supports recovery and other unexpected off-road situations.

Beyond Off-Roading:From Mobility Solution to Travel Companion

Ed Stafford’s journey through Colombia demonstrated the G700’s ability to tackle diverse terrains while maintaining effective coordination across its off-road systems as conditions changed，which is the foundation of the all-terrain capability. With features including a vehicle refrigerator, heated seats and an intelligent cabin, the G700 provides added comfort and convenience for rest and resupply during long-distance outdoor travel.

From a mobility solution to a travel companion, the value of an off-road vehicle is extending beyond overcoming obstacles to serving a broader range of travel scenarios. This reflects JETOUR’s Travel+ Strategy in the G Series, which combines intelligent off-road capability with premium comfort features to support both exploration and the wider travel experience.

From Ecuador’s volcanoes to Colombia’s deserts, rainforests and coastlines, the G700 keeps validating its all-terrain off-road capability within real-world environments. The journey heads next for the Sahara Desert. Faced with even more extreme low-adhesion terrain, this expedition of extreme-environment exploration is set to continue.