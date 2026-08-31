Choice Granite & Marble Celebrates 15 Years of Family Ownership, Craftsmanship, and Growth in Pittsburgh

Choice Granite & Marble is proud to celebrate a significant milestone this August as the Griffith family marks 15 years of ownership of one of the Pittsburgh region’s top destinations for countertops, cabinetry, flooring, tile, and interior design solutions.

Since purchasing the company in August 2011, owner David Griffith and his family have remained committed to delivering exceptional craftsmanship, personalized customer service, and beautiful living spaces that homeowners and businesses can enjoy for years to come. General Manager and current Executive Vice President, Kelsey Bowers, has also been with the company for 15 years. What began as a trusted natural stone fabrication and installation company has grown into a comprehensive remodeling resource serving customers throughout the Greater Pittsburgh area.

Over the past 15 years, Choice Granite & Marble has built its reputation on quality workmanship, transparency, and a customer-first approach. By keeping inventory, fabrication, design, and installation under one roof, the company provides clients with a seamless remodeling experience while maintaining quality standards from start to finish. Today, the company offers an extensive selection of granite, marble, quartz, quartzite, natural stone, cabinetry, tile, flooring, and professional design services, making it a true one-stop destination for kitchen, bathroom, and whole-home remodeling projects.

“This anniversary is about much more than celebrating 15 years in business,” said David Griffith, owner of Choice Granite & Marble. “It’s about celebrating the incredible relationships we’ve built with our customers, employees, builders, contractors, designers, and community partners. We are truly grateful for the trust people have placed in our family over the years. Every project represents someone’s home or business, and we never take that responsibility for granted.”

While natural stone countertops continue to serve as the foundation of the company’s success, Choice Granite & Marble has consistently evolved to meet the changing needs of homeowners throughout Western Pennsylvania. Eight years ago, the company expanded its offerings to include premium cabinetry, flooring, and tile selections, allowing customers to coordinate multiple aspects of their remodeling projects with one experienced team.

Continuing that growth, Choice Granite & Marble recently unveiled a new dedicated showroom featuring its expanded cabinetry, flooring, tile, and design collections. The enhanced showroom provides homeowners, contractors, and interior designers with an interactive space to compare materials, explore design possibilities, and receive expert guidance when planning renovation projects.

Whether customers are remodeling a kitchen, updating a bathroom, designing an outdoor living area, or completing a full-home renovation, Choice Granite & Marble offers professional support throughout every phase of the project. From selecting the perfect stone slab or cabinet style to custom fabrication, layout planning, and precision installation, the company’s experienced team works closely with each client to transform ideas into reality. The showroom also features hundreds of full-size stone slabs and remnants, allowing customers to personally select the materials that best fit their vision and budget.

The Griffith family credits much of the company’s success to its talented employees and loyal customer base.

“We’ve been fortunate to have an amazing team that genuinely cares about doing quality work and treating every customer like family,” Griffith added. “We’re equally thankful for the homeowners, contractors, builders, and designers who continue to choose us and recommend us to others. Their support has allowed us to grow while staying true to the values that have guided us from day one.”

Located just minutes from downtown Pittsburgh, Choice Granite & Marble continues to serve homeowners and commercial clients throughout Allegheny County and the surrounding region. With more than 50 years of combined industry experience among its team members, the company remains dedicated to combining premium materials, skilled craftsmanship, and exceptional customer service for every project it undertakes.

As the company celebrates this milestone anniversary, the Griffith family looks forward to continuing its tradition of excellence while helping customers create beautiful, functional spaces for generations to come.

“We’re incredibly excited about what the future holds,” Griffith said. “As we celebrate the past 15 years, we’re already looking ahead to the next chapter of serving our community. Thank you to everyone who has been part of our journey and for supporting a family-owned business. Here’s to the next 15 years.” To learn more about them and the services they provide, please visit their website at https://www.choicegraniteandmarble.com or call (412) 821-3900.

About Choice Granite & Marble

Choice Granite & Marble is a family-owned kitchen and bathroom remodeling company located in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Since 2011 under the ownership of the Griffith family, the company has specialized in the fabrication and installation of premium granite, marble, quartz, quartzite, and natural stone countertops while also offering cabinetry, flooring, tile, and professional design services. With an extensive on-site showroom, in-house fabrication, and experienced installation team, Choice Granite & Marble provides homeowners, builders, designers, and contractors with complete remodeling solutions throughout the Greater Pittsburgh region.

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