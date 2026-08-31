Xiao Liu’s IntelliPlatform Innovations Secures $25K Beta Angel Fund Investment

Xiao Liu’s INTELLIPLATFORM INNOVATIONS INC. was selected to receive a $25,000 investment from Beta Angel Fund following the Snowflake x Beta Fund x EverMind Agent & Token Economy Hackathon held on August 7, 2026, in Menlo Park, California. The Washington-based company presented IntelliPlatform, a causal-AI and enterprise-analytics platform designed to turn fragmented business data into actionable decisions.

The event is a one-day hackathon focused on the economics of AI agents; 750 builders applied, 121 were admitted to compete, and teams worked across three tracks: cost of intelligence, value of intelligence, and an open-category wildcard track. The event was hosted by AI Builders Foundation and presented with Snowflake, while the Luma listing identifies Beta University, Silicon Valley AI Hub, EverMind, and UpScaleX among the hosts and shows 672 attendees.

The hackathon’s premise fits the company’s stated product direction. Event materials framed token cost, memory, context, and scalability as central questions for AI products, asking teams to consider whether intelligence is worth what it costs to run. INTELLIPLATFORM INNOVATIONS INC. approached that setting through enterprise decision-making, where data volume alone does not automatically give managers a reliable explanation of what is driving outcomes.

IntelliPlatform is being developed to connect commerce, CRM, advertising, and operational data with causal inference, machine learning, and GenAI. The platform is designed to convert those analyses into recommendations, automation, and alerts so business users can move from dashboards toward decision workflows. The company materials identify live-commerce analytics as the initial entry point for that architecture.

Its pitch materials describe a live-commerce intelligence module that links audience signals, content decisions, and conversion outcomes, with the goal of helping operators understand which actions are associated with measurable results. The same materials describe three additional product directions: marketing optimization, GenAI feedback and lead intelligence, and enterprise data mining.

The event structure also gave the project a defined evaluation setting. Client-provided materials state that judging was conducted by eight industry judges and that Beta University’s official recap described asynchronous review through a Master Submission Slides deck and Google Form rubric, with projects evaluated on continuity, innovation, and pitch impact. The public event recap also lists judging categories including market opportunity, founder-market fit, team-market fit, and technical excellence.

That context matters because the investment recognition was separate from the event’s podium prizes. The official recap states that two builders, including Xiao Liu, received the AI Builder Investment Prize and that recipients did not need to place first, second, or third. The announcement page identifies Liu as a Meta senior data scientist and connects the prize to the August 7 Agent & Token Economy Hackathon.

The company materials report two registered software copyrights and validation with 10 U.S. mid-market users. Because those points come from company pitch materials rather than public third-party records, they are best treated as company-reported development indicators. They nevertheless help explain why the investment story is tied to an enterprise analytics product rather than only to a hackathon appearance or short-term prototype.

The technical logic of IntelliPlatform also reflects Liu’s professional background. The resume and intake materials identify Xiao Liu as a Data Scientist at Meta and describe prior data-science and analytics roles at TikTok, Nextdoor, Amazon, and John Hancock. Her work spans causal inference, experimentation, machine learning, GenAI, e-commerce analytics, growth measurement, and large-scale data pipelines, including product analytics and live-commerce-related work.

The $25,000 investment selection gives INTELLIPLATFORM INNOVATIONS INC. a timely public milestone as it develops IntelliPlatform beyond pitch materials and early validation. The company’s current narrative is specific: a founder with data-science experience across consumer and enterprise-scale platforms is building a causal-AI analytics product, and the project received investment-prize recognition after a selective Silicon Valley AI-agent hackathon.