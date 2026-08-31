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Critter Stop Acquires Bluebonnet Pest Control, Growing Footprint in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex

ByEthan Lin

Aug 31, 2026

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Two DFW-based family-owned businesses, Critter Stop and Bluebonnet Pest Control, have banded together to provide their clients with improved wildlife removal and pest control services.

Critter Stop, a wildlife removal and pest control company, has acquired Bluebonnet Pest Control. With two previous acquisitions in the area, Critter Stop is once again expanding its presence in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex through this acquisition.

Bluebonnet has operated in the Arlington area since 2012, providing quality pest control and pairing it with top-grade customer service. With the decision to join forces, Critter Stop will provide Bluebonnet’s clients with a wider range of services, reinforce the pest control services the company had already been providing, and extend office availability.

“Paul Myrick, Bluebonnet’s owner, reached out to us to discuss the possibility of an acquisition” said Critter Stop Owner Chisam Reiter “We were definitely interested in growing and strengthening our ties to the community in the Arlington area. We met at Panera a few days later, came to an agreement, and closed within 45 days.” He added, “We are very excited about growing our presence in Arlington, the heart of the Metroplex, allowing us to better serve all areas of DFW.”

Critter Stop Owner, Chisam Reiter said, “We’re confident that this acquisition will help both sets of customers, as greater route density allows us to spend more time on site and less time driving and respond to service requests even faster through a deeper bench of Pest Management Professionals providing service on any given day.

Critter Stop Owner, Chisam Reiter, his wife, Mackenzie, and their two sons, August & Conrad

More About Critter Stop

Founded in 2018, Critter Stop has become one of the most reliable names in pest control and wildlife removal across Texas and Oklahoma. Critter Stop has earned more than 1,500 Google reviews across its locations and an average rating of 4.9 stars. Family-owned and operated, the company provides expert pest control and wildlife services, including termite treatment, mosquito management, rodent exclusion, general pest control, wildlife removal, dead animal removal, and insulation services.

Critter Stop invests heavily in the community, donating 10% of its profits to charities and local fundraisers. Their primary focus is being the #1 supporter of first responders in pest control, but they also support other causes, including helping high school students pursue higher education, awarding $20,000 in scholarships in 2025 and 2026.

Contact Information:

Critter Stop

Email: help@critterstop.com

Phone: (214) 561-2744

Address: 1610 Hart St Ste 102, Southlake, TX 76092

Website: https://critterstop.com/

1610 Hart St Ste 102

Southlake

Texas

United States

(214) 561-2744

https://critterstop.com/

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

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