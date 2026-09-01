Expert Construction Group Expands Commercial Construction and Roofing Services Across El Paso

Expert Construction Group was formed by a team of experienced entrepreneurs who each built and operated successful companies within complementary areas of the construction industry, including real estate development, HVAC and mechanical services, paving and earthwork, and roofing and restoration. After years of independently managing projects and developing expertise within their respective trades, the founders recognized an opportunity to combine their experience, relationships, equipment, and resources under one organization. Expert Construction Group brings those specialized disciplines together to provide clients with a single, experienced construction partner capable of managing complex projects from site development and infrastructure through mechanical systems, roofing, restoration, and final completion.

Yanez’s background in property insurance played an important role in shaping the company’s approach. Before becoming a construction entrepreneur, he spent years working with complex property losses and gained firsthand exposure to construction estimates, contractors, property owners, engineers, restoration companies, and insurance-related building projects.

That experience gave Yanez a detailed understanding of what happens before, during, and after a property is damaged. It also highlighted an opportunity to create a construction company built around thorough documentation, accurate estimating, clear communication, and accountability.

“Our goal isn’t to simply complete another construction job,” said Yanez. “We want to become the contractor our clients call whenever something happens to their property or they need to improve it. That means being able to understand the problem, develop the right scope, communicate clearly and execute the project correctly.”

Today, Expert Construction Group serves a range of construction needs, including commercial tenant improvements, commercial and residential roofing, property restoration, remodeling, flooring, painting, demolition, and general construction.

The company’s commercial growth strategy is focused on building long-term relationships with commercial property managers, developers, real estate professionals, facility managers, and property owners throughout El Paso and the surrounding West Texas market.

Rather than approaching construction as a series of individual projects, Expert Construction Group is positioning itself as a long-term construction and property services partner. By bringing multiple complementary construction disciplines together under one organization, the company can support clients across different phases of a project while providing a centralized point of coordination.

Its experience in property-loss projects also informs the company’s restoration work. Understanding how damage is evaluated, estimated, documented, and repaired can help create a more coordinated process for property owners dealing with construction or restoration requirements.

Technology is another component of the company’s growth strategy. Expert Construction Group is incorporating modern estimating tools, aerial measurement, project documentation, and other construction technologies into its operations. These resources are intended to improve project visibility, support more detailed planning, and give customers greater transparency throughout the construction process.

For commercial property owners and managers, the ability to work with a contractor that understands multiple areas of construction can be particularly valuable. Roofing, remodeling, tenant improvements, demolition, restoration, and general construction can involve overlapping requirements, and coordinating those services through an experienced contractor can help simplify project management.

The company is continuing to expand its commercial construction portfolio while maintaining its roofing and restoration services for residential and commercial customers throughout the region.

As Expert Construction Group grows, Yanez remains focused on building the company’s reputation through consistent project execution and client relationships.

“For us, long-term growth comes from earning trust one project at a time,” Yanez said. “We want our clients to know that when they call Expert Construction Group, they are getting a team that understands construction, understands property, and takes responsibility for the work from start to finish.”

With its combination of construction, roofing, and restoration capabilities, Expert Construction Group aims to establish itself as a dependable resource for property owners across El Paso and West Texas.

The company’s long-term vision extends beyond completing individual construction projects. Yanez is working to build Expert Construction Group into one of the region’s most trusted construction and property restoration brands, with a reputation grounded in communication, accountability, technical knowledge, and quality workmanship.

Recognition Highlights Construction Expertise and Quality

Expert Construction Group has been recognized by Best of Best Review as the Best General Contractor & Roofing Company in El Paso, Texas of 2026.



About Expert Construction Group

Expert Construction Group is an El Paso, Texas based general contractor serving commercial and residential clients in El Paso, Las Cruces, and selected projects across the wider region. The company brings together complementary expertise in real estate development, HVAC and mechanical services, paving and earthwork, roofing, restoration, and general construction. Expert Construction Group provides commercial construction, tenant improvements, site work, roofing, insurance reconstruction, residential construction, remodeling, and related services.

More information is available through the company’s official website , or follow the company on Instagram The company can also be contacted by email at exp.constructiongroup@gmail.com or by phone at (915) 345-4088.