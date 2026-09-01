Parksy (parksy.com) Says the Maths on Parking Fines Favours Drivers — Appeals Often Succeed, Yet Almost Nobody Tries.

The process of appealing a parking fine is designed to be harder than paying. However, Parksy, a service that assists drivers who’ve received a ticket, makes it significantly more straightforward, preventing opportunistic parking providers fleecing motorists.

“The untold story of parking fines is the gap between how often appeals succeed and how rarely drivers attempt one. We’ve noticed that the process is designed to feel harder than paying,” explains company executive, Daniel Battaglia. “With the CMA now formally scrutinising private parking operators’ appeals handling with their investigation opening in July this year, we expect to see significantly more usage of our free AI appeal calculator. Drivers want parking made easy .”

The AI appeal calculator uses a vast supply of data to show drivers which grounds are worth arguing and then drafts the appeal. Critically, there’s no signup or paywall. Instead, drivers get a robust, fair-handed response telling them when they received a fair fine, and when they should fight,

Automatic Number Plate Recognition is a significant issue that Parksy is new to and hopes to overcome. AMPR was introduced several years ago to automate collection of registration plate numbers and letters. However, it is prone to mistakes, especially in visually noisy environments. Sometimes it misreads “O” as “0” or “I” as “1,” leading to automated fine issuance to people who were never there.

Unfortunately, the burden of proof often falls on the driver in this situation. It becomes their responsibility to show that their registration plate isn’t theirs. But Parksy’s AI assistance takes the hassle out of this administrative work.

Importantly, though, Parksy debunks the viral “don’t pay your parking ticket” advice that many people are watching on various social media channels online. For example, TikTok is full of confident but wrong hacks about how many people can avoid parking tickets. Unfortunately, outcomes for these individuals aren’t always positive.

For this reason, Parksy only proposes hacks that work. The tool avoids approaches without legal and administrative basis.

For more information about Parksy, use the contact details below.