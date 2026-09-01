Risly Expands Its Anti-Snooze Alarm to Seven Wake-Up Missions Heavy Sleepers Can Complete From the Lock Screen

Risly , the anti-snooze alarm app built for heavy sleepers, has expanded to seven wake-up missions and now lets users complete them directly from the lock screen. The app has no snooze button and no dismiss button, which makes it an alarm you can’t turn off until the chosen mission is done. That can mean photographing a household object across the room, solving a chain of math problems, doing push-ups counted by the camera, shaking the phone, scanning a printed QR code, scanning the barcode of any object in the home, or replaying a memory pattern.

The expansion is built for people who oversleep, including those searching for an alarm clock for ADHD, and it targets a familiar morning: five to ten alarms set minutes apart, each one dismissed by a hand that never woke the brain. Snoozing trades the last stretch of restful sleep for fragmented, groggy minutes, and a standard alarm makes that trade effortless. Risly’s anti-snooze alarm removes the option altogether. It rings at full volume through silent mode and do-not-disturb settings, keeps ringing if the app is force-quit, and only goes quiet once a mission is complete. Running missions from the lock screen closes the last gap between the alarm and the action, so there is nothing to unlock and no moment to drift back under.

“The problem was never that alarms are too quiet. It is that a sleeping brain is very good at making them stop,” said Thomas B., founder of Risly. “Every mission asks for something you cannot do on autopilot: find an object, count, move, remember. Seven missions and a lock-screen flow mean people can choose the level of resistance they need and start it the second the alarm rings.”

Risly is available in 18 languages, from English and French to Japanese, Hindi and Arabic, and tracks the numbers that show the habit forming: current streak, average wake-up time and how quickly the alarm was silenced. Every morning won extends the streak, streaks unlock grades, and a missed morning breaks the run. Mission scans and push-up counts are recognised on the phone itself rather than on a server.

Made by an independent developer, Risly set out to build an alarm that makes you get out of bed rather than one that simply makes noise. The seven missions and the lock-screen flow are the latest steps in that direction, aimed at the people whose first alarm has never been their last.

About Risly

Risly is an anti-snooze mission alarm app for heavy sleepers. The alarm rings through silent mode and do-not-disturb settings and only stops once one of seven wake-up missions is completed: scanning an object, solving math problems, doing push-ups, shaking the phone, scanning a QR code or a barcode, or replaying a memory pattern. Risly is available in 18 languages and is made by an independent developer.