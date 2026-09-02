ERP.io Launches AI-Native ERP and PLM Platform for Modern Manufacturers

ERP.io today announced the launch of its new AI-native enterprise resource planning and product lifecycle management platform, designed to help manufacturers manage products, operations, financial data, supply chains and workflows from a single intelligent system.

The launch represents ERP.io’s broader effort to modernize ERP and PLM software around artificial intelligence rather than simply adding AI features to legacy enterprise platforms.

ERP.io is being developed as an integrated operating system for manufacturers, combining traditional ERP functionality with product lifecycle management, automation, analytics and AI-assisted decision-making.

The platform is designed to support workflows spanning:

Product lifecycle management

Bills of materials and product structures

Inventory and warehouse management

Purchasing and procurement

Supplier management

Manufacturing operations

Orders and fulfillment

Financial management

CRM and customer data

Project and workflow management

Reporting and business intelligence

Document and knowledge management

AI agents and workflow automation

Rather than requiring manufacturers to assemble numerous disconnected applications, ERP.io is designed to centralize operational data and allow AI systems to work across traditionally isolated business functions.

Building ERP Around AI

Legacy ERP systems were largely designed around databases, forms and predefined workflows. ERP.io is being built around a different premise: artificial intelligence will increasingly become the interface through which users interact with enterprise software.

Users will be able to query operational information conversationally, analyze company data, generate reports, identify exceptions, automate repetitive processes and eventually deploy specialized AI agents across business functions.

“ERP software has historically forced companies to adapt their operations to the software,” said Nate Nead, founder of ERP.io. “AI gives us an opportunity to reverse that relationship. The software can increasingly understand the business, understand the data and help users execute the work. We believe ERP will evolve from a system of record into an intelligent operating layer for the entire company.”

ERP.io is being designed as a modular platform so companies can adopt individual capabilities while maintaining a common data and automation layer.

Bringing ERP and PLM Together

A major component of the ERP.io platform is product lifecycle management.

PLM systems traditionally manage the information surrounding a product from concept and design through manufacturing, revisions, sourcing, production and eventual retirement.

ERP systems manage many of the commercial and operational processes that begin once a product enters production.

ERP.io is designed to reduce the boundary between those systems.

Engineering changes, bills of materials, supplier information, product specifications, manufacturing requirements, inventory, purchasing and financial information can ultimately operate within a connected data environment.

“Manufacturers don’t think about their businesses as a collection of software categories,” said Timothy Carter, Chief Revenue Officer. “They think about designing products, sourcing components, producing goods, serving customers and making money. Our goal is to make the technology reflect the way the business actually operates rather than forcing customers to navigate a patchwork of disconnected systems.”

ERP.io’s PLM initiative is also supported by a growing educational resource at Manufacturing.co/PLM, which provides manufacturers with information about product lifecycle management systems, PLM software, implementation strategies, vendors and emerging applications of artificial intelligence within manufacturing.

AI as an Operational Layer

ERP.io intends to incorporate AI throughout the platform rather than isolate it inside a single assistant or chatbot.

Potential applications include automatically interpreting documents, monitoring operational data, identifying anomalies, generating purchasing recommendations, assisting with forecasting, summarizing product changes, analyzing supplier performance and coordinating workflows across departments.

“Most enterprise software still treats AI as a feature,” said Samuel Edwards, Chief Marketing Officer. “We see it becoming the connective tissue between the applications, the data and the people using the system. The long-term opportunity isn’t simply putting a chatbot inside an ERP. It’s redesigning how the entire enterprise software stack works when intelligent software can understand context and take action.”

The architecture is also intended to support integrations with existing manufacturing technology, including accounting software, ecommerce systems, warehouse platforms, manufacturing systems, CAD environments, logistics platforms and other enterprise applications.

Designed for the Mid-Market

ERP.io is initially focused on small and middle-market manufacturers that frequently find themselves caught between lightweight accounting and operations software and complex enterprise ERP implementations.

The company believes advances in open-source software, cloud infrastructure and artificial intelligence are significantly reducing the cost of developing and implementing sophisticated enterprise software.

“Historically, implementing a serious ERP or PLM environment could require enormous budgets, long implementations and armies of consultants,” said Eric Lamanna, Vice President of Business Development. “AI and modern software architecture are changing those economics. Our objective is to bring capabilities that were once reserved for very large enterprises to manufacturers that need powerful systems without the traditional complexity.”

ERP.io is also being designed with configurable workflows, modular applications and integrations intended to allow businesses to expand their use of the platform over time.

The Future of Manufacturing Software

The company expects ERP and PLM systems to become increasingly autonomous as AI agents become capable of performing operational tasks across software applications.

Examples could include agents that monitor inventory, evaluate supplier quotes, prepare purchase orders, analyze production data, identify financial anomalies, update product records or coordinate internal approval processes.

“The ERP system of the future will not just tell you what happened,” Nead added. “It will identify what needs to happen next and, where appropriate, help execute it. That transition from passive software to intelligent operational infrastructure is what we’re building toward.”

ERP.io will continue expanding its ERP, PLM and manufacturing automation capabilities throughout 2026 and 2027.

Organizations interested in learning more about the platform can visit ERP.io.

Manufacturers researching product lifecycle management technologies, vendors and AI applications can also explore the PLM resource center at Manufacturing.co/PLM.

About ERP.io

ERP.io is an AI-native enterprise resource planning and product lifecycle management platform designed for modern businesses and manufacturers. The platform combines ERP, PLM, financial management, supply chain operations, CRM, workflow automation, analytics and artificial intelligence within a unified software environment.

ERP.io’s mission is to make sophisticated enterprise software more intelligent, accessible and adaptable by rebuilding the traditional ERP architecture around AI.

About Manufacturing.co

Manufacturing.co is a manufacturing technology and industry platform focused on helping companies discover manufacturers, technologies, software, services and resources across the global manufacturing ecosystem.

Its product lifecycle management resource center at Manufacturing.co/PLM provides information and insights covering PLM software, vendors, implementation, product data management and the emerging role of artificial intelligence in product development and manufacturing.